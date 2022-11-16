Home / India News / LIVE: Biden holds emergency meeting with global leaders after blast in NATO country, Poland
Live

LIVE: Biden holds emergency meeting with global leaders after blast in NATO country, Poland

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:44 AM IST

Breaking news, November 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 16, 2022 06:41 AM IST

    Biden holds emergency meeting with world leaders after Poland blast

    US President Joe Biden held an emergency meeting with the global leaders who were gathering for the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, after an explosion in NATO member country Poland, near Ukrainian border, on Tuesday, killed two people. Leaders from the US, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and the UK took part in the meeting, Reuters reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nato ukraine war ukraine russia poland covid-19 coronavirus narendra modi assembly election + 7 more

LIVE: Biden holds emergency meeting with global leaders on Poland explosion

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:41 AM IST

Breaking news, November 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Aaftab tried to kill Shraddha over a week before May 18 but held back because…

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:37 AM IST

Police said Shraddha Walker's head is yet to be found. Aaftab disposed of her liver and intestines first, according to his confession.

Aaftab Poonawala told police Shraddha used to get angry whenever he was on the phone.
Aaftab Poonawala told police Shraddha used to get angry whenever he was on the phone.

No question of early polls to Telangana assembly, says KCR

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:05 AM IST

He asked the party lawmakers and ministers not to confine themselves to Hyderabad, but to stay put in their respective constituencies till the elections are held.

Patna, Aug 31 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a press conference, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Patna, Aug 31 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a press conference, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Kerala allies of Congress raise concern over state chief’s remarks on Nehru

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:06 AM IST

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said that Sudhakaran had admitted “it was a slip of the tongue” and assured party leadership that he will be careful going forward.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also said Sudhakaran has expressed regrets over his remark. (ANI)
AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also said Sudhakaran has expressed regrets over his remark. (ANI)

Jharkhand governor skips Soren government’s event on statehood day

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:25 AM IST

Though governor Bais accompanied President Droupadi Murmu and Soren to the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Khunti district to pay tributes to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary, he did not turn up for the function organised by the Soren government to mark the 22nd statehood day.

File photo of Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais with chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
File photo of Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais with chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)

30% of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs pending trial, Supreme Court told

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 04:47 AM IST

Around a third of the criminal cases against elected representatives in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies have been pending for at least five years, said a report tabled in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court was informed that over 3,000 such cases are pending against MPs/MLAs. (PTI)
The Supreme Court was informed that over 3,000 such cases are pending against MPs/MLAs. (PTI)

MLA poaching case: T’gana HC refuses to transfer case to CBI

india news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The bench allowed the SIT, headed by Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, to continue the investigation under the supervision of the court and not the government.

A division bench of the high court, led by chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan, allowed the Special Investigation Team of Telangana police to continue its probe and submit a progress report exclusively to the court on November 29. (Representational Photo)
A division bench of the high court, led by chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan, allowed the Special Investigation Team of Telangana police to continue its probe and submit a progress report exclusively to the court on November 29. (Representational Photo)

Fighting climate crisis despite causing less than 4% global emissions: Minister

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 04:54 AM IST

India is making strong efforts to fight the climate crisis despite accounting for less than 4% of the greenhouse gases emitted in the world so far, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said

Union enviroment minister Bhupender Yadav at the UN Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt on Tuesday (AP)
Union enviroment minister Bhupender Yadav at the UN Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt on Tuesday (AP)

US tourist found dead in a gorge in Himachal Pradesh

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:24 AM IST

A US tourist, who went missing near Dharamshala town in Himachal Pradesh last week, was found dead in a gorge on Tuesday, police said.

Maxmillian Lorenzo, a US tourist, was found dead in a gorge in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.
Maxmillian Lorenzo, a US tourist, was found dead in a gorge in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Mizoram stone quarry collapse: 8 bodies recovered, 4 workers still missing

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Eight bodies were recovered on Tuesday, a day after a stone quarry collapsed following landslide in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district, government officials said, adding four people were still feared missing.

Rescue operations underway at the stone quarry in Hnahthial, Mizoram, on Tuesday. (BSF Mizoram twitter)
Rescue operations underway at the stone quarry in Hnahthial, Mizoram, on Tuesday. (BSF Mizoram twitter)

EU supports India call for phase down of fossil fuels, with riders

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:08 AM IST

Sharm El Sheikh The European Union (EU) supports a call by India to phase down fossil fuel use as part of a COP27 deal, the bloc’s climate policy chief Frans Timmermans on Tuesday said, provided it does not weaken previous agreements on reducing the use of coal.

Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission, speaks with members of the media at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) (AP)
Frans Timmermans, executive vice president of the European Commission, speaks with members of the media at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) (AP)

G20 summit 2022: India’s views on Ukraine war help chart draft communiqué

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:09 AM IST

G20 summit 2022: The Indian side’s approach to the Ukraine crisis – that “today’s era is not of war” – helped G20 negotiators finalise a draft communiqué.

The Indian side suggested ‘textual changes’ to the G20 communiqué, including suggestions from the prime minister, and these ‘found resonance during the negotiations’. (PTI)
The Indian side suggested ‘textual changes’ to the G20 communiqué, including suggestions from the prime minister, and these ‘found resonance during the negotiations’. (PTI)

Confusion shrouds tigress death as villagers, forest officials trade blame

india news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:20 AM IST

The tigress, believed to be 8 to 10 years old, was found dead in the Marchula market area in the buffer zone of the tiger reserve on Monday night, officials said

Confusion shrouds tigress death as villagers, forest officials trade blame
Confusion shrouds tigress death as villagers, forest officials trade blame

Tamil Nadu football player who lost leg to botched surgery dies

india news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:00 AM IST

On November 7, football player Priya was admitted to Tamil Nadu’s Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital for an arthroscopy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure.

On November 8, football player Priya was shifted to the RGGGH on the advice of Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital, Tamil Nadu.
On November 8, football player Priya was shifted to the RGGGH on the advice of Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital, Tamil Nadu.

Centre backs verdict protecting lawmakers from prosecution if they accept cash for vote in House

india news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Calling it a “constitutionally correct” principle, the Centre on Tuesday backed in the Supreme Court a 1998 ruling that shields MPs and MLAs from prosecution if they accept bribes in lieu of their votes

Centre backs verdict protecting lawmakers from prosecution if they accept cash for vote in House
Centre backs verdict protecting lawmakers from prosecution if they accept cash for vote in House
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out