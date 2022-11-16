Live
LIVE: Biden holds emergency meeting with global leaders after blast in NATO country, Poland
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:44 AM IST
HT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 16, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Biden holds emergency meeting with world leaders after Poland blast
US President Joe Biden held an emergency meeting with the global leaders who were gathering for the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, after an explosion in NATO member country Poland, near Ukrainian border, on Tuesday, killed two people. Leaders from the US, Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Italy, France and the UK took part in the meeting, Reuters reported.
Aaftab tried to kill Shraddha over a week before May 18 but held back because…
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Police said Shraddha Walker's head is yet to be found. Aaftab disposed of her liver and intestines first, according to his confession.
No question of early polls to Telangana assembly, says KCR
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:05 AM IST
He asked the party lawmakers and ministers not to confine themselves to Hyderabad, but to stay put in their respective constituencies till the elections are held.
Kerala allies of Congress raise concern over state chief’s remarks on Nehru
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said that Sudhakaran had admitted “it was a slip of the tongue” and assured party leadership that he will be careful going forward.
Jharkhand governor skips Soren government’s event on statehood day
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Though governor Bais accompanied President Droupadi Murmu and Soren to the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Khunti district to pay tributes to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary, he did not turn up for the function organised by the Soren government to mark the 22nd statehood day.
30% of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs pending trial, Supreme Court told
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 04:47 AM IST
Around a third of the criminal cases against elected representatives in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies have been pending for at least five years, said a report tabled in the Supreme Court.
MLA poaching case: T’gana HC refuses to transfer case to CBI
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:33 AM IST
The bench allowed the SIT, headed by Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, to continue the investigation under the supervision of the court and not the government.
Fighting climate crisis despite causing less than 4% global emissions: Minister
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 04:54 AM IST
India is making strong efforts to fight the climate crisis despite accounting for less than 4% of the greenhouse gases emitted in the world so far, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said
US tourist found dead in a gorge in Himachal Pradesh
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:24 AM IST
A US tourist, who went missing near Dharamshala town in Himachal Pradesh last week, was found dead in a gorge on Tuesday, police said.
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: 8 bodies recovered, 4 workers still missing
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Eight bodies were recovered on Tuesday, a day after a stone quarry collapsed following landslide in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district, government officials said, adding four people were still feared missing.
EU supports India call for phase down of fossil fuels, with riders
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:08 AM IST
Sharm El Sheikh The European Union (EU) supports a call by India to phase down fossil fuel use as part of a COP27 deal, the bloc’s climate policy chief Frans Timmermans on Tuesday said, provided it does not weaken previous agreements on reducing the use of coal.
G20 summit 2022: India’s views on Ukraine war help chart draft communiqué
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:09 AM IST
G20 summit 2022: The Indian side’s approach to the Ukraine crisis – that “today’s era is not of war” – helped G20 negotiators finalise a draft communiqué.
Confusion shrouds tigress death as villagers, forest officials trade blame
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:20 AM IST
The tigress, believed to be 8 to 10 years old, was found dead in the Marchula market area in the buffer zone of the tiger reserve on Monday night, officials said
Tamil Nadu football player who lost leg to botched surgery dies
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 06:00 AM IST
On November 7, football player Priya was admitted to Tamil Nadu’s Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital for an arthroscopy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure.
Centre backs verdict protecting lawmakers from prosecution if they accept cash for vote in House
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:17 AM IST