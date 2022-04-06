HT brief on XE variant: Guidelines to stay safe, and all the latest news

Here are the top news and explanations on the XE variant of Covid-19. Know all about the new variant from Hindustan Times.

XE variant of Covid-19 reported in India: Follow these guidelines to stay safe

With the identification of XE variant in India, the focus now shifts to all key measures that the Centre has laid down for citizens to keep from getting infected with Covid-19. Read more.

No need to panic, says Maharashtra Covid task force member on XE variant

A member of the Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 task on Wednesday said there was no need to panic about the detection of the XE variant of the coronavirus, a first in India, while urging citizens to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Read more.

XE variant of Covid-19 in India: What are the symptoms of new mutation

The symptoms of the XE variant can be mild for some and they can be severe for others. The newest variant spreads rapidly. Read more.

India reports 1st case of XE variant from Mumbai, fully jabbed woman infected

Results of the 11th genome sequencing declared by the city civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC,) found one sample positive for XE variant and another for Kappa variant. Read more.