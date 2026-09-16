HT Evening Brief Sept 16: Rahul Gandhi demands rollback of ‘UPI tax’; Season 5 of Kapil Sharma show announced

Good evening, readers. From political developments to global affairs, sports action and entertainment buzz, here is what made news headlines today.

Rahul Gandhi demands rollback of 'UPI tax'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a rollback of what he described as "UPI tax"; Kapil Sharma is set to bring back his show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (Photos Credit: ANI (L); @kapilsharma/Instagram (R))

Lok Sabha leader of the opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded a rollback of what he described as "UPI tax". In a video message on X, the Congress leader stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a tax on every single Indian person by taxing UPI and "giving huge amount of money to the United States." Read the full story here.

Pakistan, Indian Navy ships come head-on

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The Chargé d'Affaires of the high commission for Pakistan in New Delhi was summoned to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Wednesday. India lodged a strong protest over the "unprofessional" conduct of Pakistan's naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy. MEA, in a statement, informed that the incident, which took place in international waters, did not cause any major damage. Check here to read more.

Drone attack near Mecca, India expresses concern

Deep Dive What is the UPI tax, and how does it affect Indian consumers? The UPI tax refers to the new framework that imposes a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on merchant transactions above ₹2,000. While consumers are not directly charged, critics argue that merchants may pass these costs onto consumers. Why is Rahul Gandhi demanding a rollback of the UPI tax? Rahul Gandhi argues that the UPI tax burdens every Indian citizen and accuses Prime Minister Modi of compromising India's interests to please the United States, calling for an immediate rollback of the charges. How has the Indian government responded to accusations regarding the UPI tax? The Indian government has stated that the decision to levy the UPI charges was made independently to build a self-sustaining digital payments ecosystem, and they have debunked claims of foreign influence on this decision.

Saudi authorities said a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards Mecca was intercepted and destroyed before it entered restricted airspace over the holy city on Tuesday. The Houthis have denied the Saudi account. Meanwhile, India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the attempted drone attack and called for the restoration of peace and stability in the region. Click here to know more.

NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash

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{{^usCountry}} Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw died in the tragic NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash on September 15, their colleague Roland Sprewell said on X. Read more here. Kapil Sharma announces ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 5 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw died in the tragic NBC Los Angeles helicopter crash on September 15, their colleague Roland Sprewell said on X. Read more here. Kapil Sharma announces ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 5 {{/usCountry}}

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Kapil Sharma is set to bring back his show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on the streaming platform Netflix. The comedian shared a promotional video for the show's brand-new Season 5 on Instagram. Check the premiere date and more information here.

India selectors face major calls ahead of West Indies ODIs

India's selection committee will announce the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against West Indies on Wednesday. India will play three ODIs against the Caribbean side, starting September 27, followed by five T20Is from October 6 onwards. Read more about it here.

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