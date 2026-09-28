HT Evening Brief Sept 28: ‘No PUC, no fuel’ rule in Delhi to curb winter pollution; PV Sindhu flags Asian Games schedule

Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the top headlines of the day. Grab your evening tea while you snack on the latest news from across India, the world, and the field of sports and entertainment.

'No PUC, no fuel' rule, 150 more e-buses on roads: How Delhi govt plans to curb winter pollution

The Delhi government has begun planning measures to ensure that pollution levels in Delhi-NCR remain under control in the coming months.

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As the winter season approaches, the Delhi government has begun planning measures to ensure that pollution levels in Delhi-NCR remain under control in the coming months. Delhi's environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced a slew of measures to curb pollution following a meeting attended by key state and central government leaders, including Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and Sirsa. Read more here.

Indian Coast Guard saves foreign chemical tanker from capsizing off Paradip coast, 23 onboard rescued

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday averted a major crisis at the sea as it rescued an unstable chemical tanker, carrying 23 crew members, off the coast of Paradip in Odisha. The foreign vessel was safely taken in tow as the ICG swung into action on receiving a distress call. In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, “​Following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off #Paradip, #ICGS Vishwast launched a swift & decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil & 23 crew members.” Read more here.

Supreme Court refuses to stay MDR on UPI payments, but questions Centre over move: 'What is it?'

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Deep Dive What is the 'No PUC, no fuel' rule in Delhi and how does it help curb pollution? The 'No PUC, no fuel' rule mandates that vehicles must have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to obtain fuel. This initiative aims to reduce the number of polluting vehicles on the roads, thereby helping to lower pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. Why is the Delhi government focusing on electric buses for pollution control? The Delhi government aims to reduce harmful emissions from traditional fuel vehicles by introducing 150 more electric buses, increasing the total to over 700. This is part of a broader strategy to combat air pollution in the region as winter approaches. How will the increase in parking charges and work-from-home policy impact pollution in Delhi? By increasing parking charges, the Delhi government intends to discourage the use of private vehicles, which should help reduce traffic congestion and vehicular emissions. The work-from-home policy will also decrease the number of cars on the road, contributing to lower pollution levels.

{{^usCountry}} The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre on a petition challenging the government’s decision to introduce a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI person-to-merchant transactions over ₹2,000. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Anjan Datta, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, “This is less of a legal and more of a technical issue. We need you (Centre) to state the facts on a short affidavit.” Read more here. PV Sindhu flags gruelling Asian Games schedule after painful exit: ‘Three matches in 18 hours. It took a toll’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre on a petition challenging the government’s decision to introduce a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI person-to-merchant transactions over ₹2,000. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Anjan Datta, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, “This is less of a legal and more of a technical issue. We need you (Centre) to state the facts on a short affidavit.” Read more here. PV Sindhu flags gruelling Asian Games schedule after painful exit: ‘Three matches in 18 hours. It took a toll’ {{/usCountry}}

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Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday flagged the gruelling badminton schedule at the Asian Games following her heartbreaking quarterfinal exit, as she missed the chance to add to her Asian Games medal haul of bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sindhu expressed regret for failing to close out the second game against China's Chen Yufei, after taking the opening game, and for being three points away from sealing the match. Sindhu eventually lost 21-11, 18-21, 10-21. Read more here.

'I always believed in love': Jennifer Winget talks about finding love at 40 and her 'secret' wedding

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Actor Jennifer Winget recently tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a close-knit wedding attended by family and close friends in the UK. The actor later shared glimpses from the dreamy ceremony on her social media. In her first interaction since the wedding, Jennifer laughed off the idea of keeping her nuptials ‘secret’ and opened up about her belief in the power of love. Read more here.