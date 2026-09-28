PV Sindhu flags gruelling Asian Games schedule after painful exit: ‘Three matches in 18 hours. It took a toll’
PV Sindhu played three singles matches in a space of 18 hours, before suffering a quarterfinal exit at the Asian Games.
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday flagged the gruelling badminton schedule at the Asian Games following her heartbreaking quarterfinal exit, as she missed the chance to add to her Asian Games medal haul of bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sindhu expressed regret for failing to close out the second game against China's Chen Yufei, after taking the opening game, and for being three points away from sealing the match. Sindhu eventually lost 21-11, 18-21, 10-21.
“I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I’m hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points. Like in China, long, demanding rallies at the most critical moments turned the match. I had my chance. Letting it slip hurts,” she wrote.
Deep Dive
Sindhu was scheduled to play two matches on Saturday, with her second match ending after midnight at 1am. She then returned to the court at 1:30pm on Sunday for her quarterfinal against Chen. The 31-year-old admitted that the demanding schedule had taken a toll.
“Three matches in 18 hours. Back at 3 a.m., out again at 8:30 a.m. It took a toll. But after a camp that gave me every reason to believe, I wanted so much more. My team and I are already working on closing out those moments. We will fix it,” she added.
Speaking to reporters earlier on Sunday, Sindhu had also criticised the scheduling for the singles badminton event when asked if she had previously played two matches in a day at a major championship.
“Not really, because the scheduling was not really well organised is what I feel,” Sindhu said.
“We literally slept really late and then coming back in the morning (on Sunday), playing two matches in a day. Recovery is the most important priority.”
But Sindhu's post was not solely about the disappointment of her quarterfinal defeat. She also reflected on what her four Asian Games appearances have meant to her, from her debut in 2014 to the 2026 edition.
“One painful result cannot define a journey that means so much,” she wrote, adding that there was “room for pride” after 12 years of giving everything for India.
Despite the disappointment, Sindhu made it clear that her hunger remains intact.
“I still want this. I still bring all of myself to that court. That feeling keeps me going,” she wrote.
She thanked the supporters who stayed up, cheered and believed in her, before ending her post with a message of defiance: “I’ll go again.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More