PV Sindhu flags gruelling Asian Games schedule after painful exit: ‘Three matches in 18 hours. It took a toll’

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday flagged the gruelling badminton schedule at the Asian Games following her heartbreaking quarterfinal exit, as she missed the chance to add to her Asian Games medal haul of bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018. PV Sindhu competes against China’s Wang Zhi Yi at the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi (HT_PRINT) Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sindhu expressed regret for failing to close out the second game against China's Chen Yufei, after taking the opening game, and for being three points away from sealing the match. Sindhu eventually lost 21-11, 18-21, 10-21. “I needed a little time to put this into words. My Asian Games campaign is over, and I’m hurting. Three points from closing out that quarterfinal. I keep coming back to those three points. Like in China, long, demanding rallies at the most critical moments turned the match. I had my chance. Letting it slip hurts,” she wrote.

Deep Dive What did PV Sindhu say about her Asian Games performance? Why did PV Sindhu criticize the scheduling of her matches at the Asian Games? How is PV Sindhu planning to bounce back from her Asian Games exit?

Sindhu was scheduled to play two matches on Saturday, with her second match ending after midnight at 1am. She then returned to the court at 1:30pm on Sunday for her quarterfinal against Chen. The 31-year-old admitted that the demanding schedule had taken a toll. “Three matches in 18 hours. Back at 3 a.m., out again at 8:30 a.m. It took a toll. But after a camp that gave me every reason to believe, I wanted so much more. My team and I are already working on closing out those moments. We will fix it,” she added.