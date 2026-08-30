HT Morning Brief Aug 30: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, Mohan Bhagwat stresses unity in diversity

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PM Modi reaches Uzbekistan on two-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Indian diaspora on Saturday during his two-day visit, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (PMO/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Tashkent on Saturday as part of his visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. He is set to hold bilateral meetings and attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit as India looks to strengthen its strategic ties with Central Asia. After spending two days in Uzbekistan, Modi will head to Kyrgyzstan for the SCO Summit and a series of bilateral meetings, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the gathering. Read the full story here.

In New York, Mohan Bhagwat bats for diversity, calls politics ‘game of self-interest’

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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said India’s diversity must be respected and protected while discussing his organisation’s efforts to engage with people from different religious communities at an event in New York City. Bhagwat acknowledged that India’s long history of welcoming people of different faiths had also resulted in some friction over the years. However, he said he did not believe politics was the main way to bring religious communities together. Click here to read more.

Punjab influencer, who died after being burnt alive, was 7 weeks pregnant

Deep Dive What are the key topics PM Modi will discuss during his visit to Uzbekistan? PM Modi will discuss trade, investments, digital connectivity, defence, and energy with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aiming to further strengthen the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership. Why is the SCO Summit significant for PM Modi's visit to Kyrgyzstan? The SCO Summit allows PM Modi to engage with leaders from Central Asia, including a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on regional security, connectivity, and counter-terrorism. How will PM Modi's visit to Uzbekistan impact India's relations with Central Asia? The visit aims to deepen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia, enhance civilizational ties, and promote shared goals of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Social media influencer Manjeet Kaur, 28, who was allegedly abducted from Chandigarh and later set on fire in Morinda, was nearly seven weeks pregnant when she died while undergoing treatment on August 26, police said. Kaur, a divorcee, had a seven-year-old son who lived with her former husband, police said. On July 3, the suspects allegedly forced Kaur into a car and took her from Chandigarh to Morinda, where she was assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree and set on fire. Read the full story here.

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Kriti Sanon ad row: Brand founder says ad was pulled due to ‘unsafe environment’ for staff

{{^usCountry}} Actor Kriti Sanon sparked a national debate after some people objected to the outfit she wore in a recent jewellery brand advertisement themed around Raksha Bandhan. Following the criticism, the jewellery brand took down the advertisement. GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal explained the decision in an Instagram Story, saying the ad was taken down to protect the brand’s stores and the staff working there. Tap here to read the full story. BCCI begins IPL Governing Council election process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Kriti Sanon sparked a national debate after some people objected to the outfit she wore in a recent jewellery brand advertisement themed around Raksha Bandhan. Following the criticism, the jewellery brand took down the advertisement. GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal explained the decision in an Instagram Story, saying the ad was taken down to protect the brand’s stores and the staff working there. Tap here to read the full story. BCCI begins IPL Governing Council election process {{/usCountry}}

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Arun Singh Dhumal is likely to retain his position as chairman of the Indian Premier League as the BCCI has started the election process for two seats on the IPL Governing Council ahead of its Annual General Meeting on September 18. Dhumal, who represents Himachal Pradesh, and Khairul Jamal Majumdar from Mizoram currently hold the two Governing Council seats that are elected by the BCCI general body. Both are expected to return unopposed, allowing the league’s leadership to remain unchanged. If an election is needed, it will take place during the AGM on September 18. Read the full story here.