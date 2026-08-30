In New York, Mohan Bhagwat stresses unity, says politics has become ‘a game of self-interest’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for India’s diversity to be respected and protected while stressing his organisation’s efforts to reach out to other religious communities at an event in New York City. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat speaks at 'One World, One Humanity' faith leaders' conference, in New York, USA. (PTI Photo) “It (diversity) has to be accepted, it has to be respected and it has to be protected. As I protect my own specific nature, I have to protect others also. Because diversity is the rule of nature and unity is the truth behind nature,” Bhagwat said ahead of his rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Follow Mohan Bhagwat live updates The RSS chief, who is on a three-nation tour linked to the organisation’s centenary celebrations, acknowledged that India’s unique history of openness to all religious denominations had led to some friction over time.

Deep Dive What did Mohan Bhagwat say about the role of politics in promoting unity among religious groups? Why does Mohan Bhagwat believe it is important to protect India's diversity? How does Mohan Bhagwat define being a true Hindu in relation to other religions?

“In Bharat people of all denominations live. Because Bharat has traditionally been giving shelter to everybody. So those who could not find a safe place in the world, they came to Bharat and they found a place. That is the history. So everybody lives. But due to these things, there are certain disturbances,” he said. Also Read: ‘Hindu who wants no Muslims in Bharat is not a Hindu’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Bhagwat added that the RSS saw its role as emphasising the fundamental unity of all religious groups. Bhagwat’s visit to the United States has sparked opposition, including from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. Civil society groups in the US have accused the RSS of promoting religious discrimination and violence against Muslim and Christian minorities in India.