BCCI begins IPL Governing Council election process; Arun Singh Dhumal likely to return unopposed as chairman

Arun Singh Dhumal is set to continue as chairman of the Indian Premier League after the BCCI formally initiated the election process for two positions on the IPL Governing Council ahead of its Annual General Meeting on September 18. Dhumal, who represents Himachal Pradesh, and Mizoram’s Khairul Jamal Majumdar currently occupy the two IPL Governing Council positions that are filled through elections from the BCCI general body. Both are expected to be re-elected unopposed, ensuring continuity in the leadership of the league. Arun Singh Dhumal with Jay Shah. (X Images)

The election notification has been issued by BCCI Electoral Officer AK Joti under Rule 28 of the board’s constitution. Although Dhumal and Majumdar are already members of the Governing Council, they are required to go through the election process again because the tenure of the two elected representatives is limited to one year. The process for constituting the electoral roll began on August 25, when BCCI Full Members were asked to nominate their representatives for the AGM. State associations have until August 31 to submit their nominations.

Any objections to the nominations will subsequently be examined before the final electoral roll is published on September 8. Candidates for the two IPL Governing Council positions will then be required to file their nominations on September 9 or 10. Following scrutiny of the nominations, the final list of candidates will be announced on September 12. An election, if required, will be conducted during the AGM on September 18.

Dhumal, Majumdar likely to return unopposed There is, however, little expectation of an actual contest for the two positions. Dhumal and Majumdar are both set to return unopposed, which would allow Dhumal to continue at the helm of the IPL Governing Council for another term. The IPL Governing Council consists of seven members. Four representatives come from the BCCI general body, including the two elected members. Dhumal and Majumdar currently occupy those elected seats, while BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and treasurer Raghuram Bhat are also part of the council.

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The remaining positions are occupied by the BCCI chief executive officer, a representative of the Indian Cricketers’ Association and a nominee of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The election notification is also significant because the Electoral Officer has called for elections only for the two IPL Governing Council positions. That strengthens expectations that there will be no surprise contests for the BCCI’s other office-bearer posts at the September 18 AGM. The current BCCI office-bearers are consequently expected to continue in their respective positions, with the AGM largely providing continuity at the top rather than triggering a major administrative reshuffle.

Representatives nominated by the BCCI’s Full Members for the AGM will form the electoral college for any elections that become necessary. With Dhumal and Majumdar expected to face no challengers, however, their return to the IPL Governing Council is likely to be a formality once the nomination process is completed.