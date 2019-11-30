HT political editor Vinod Sharma wins first ever TVR Shenoy award

india

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 05:49 IST

The first-ever TVR Shenoy award for excellence in parliamentary journalism has been given to veteran journalist and political analyst Vinod Sharma, who is currently political editor, Hindustan Times.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and citation. The award was presented to Sharma Friday by vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu at a function held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Conference Hall at the vice-president’s residence.

Former Union defence minister and Kerala chief minister AK Antony delivered the commemorative address.

Sharma, who has worked with TVR Shenoy at The Week magazine of the Malayala Manorama group, was selected by the jury for his over three-decade long reportage of parliamentary proceedings and affairs.

The award has been instituted by Professor KV Thomas Vidyadhanam Trust in memory of TVR Shenoy, renowned journalist and columnist, who served as editor, of news magazines The Week and Sunday Mail and held various posts in Indian Express and Malayala Manorama.

After presenting the award, Naidu in his address advised the media to provide more coverage to the substantive work being done by Parliament rather than focusing on sensational remarks or disruptive behaviour by some members.

“A good data journalist can help citizens better understand the institution of parliament,” he said, adding that this may also improve the output of MPs as they would become more aware of their performance.

However, Naidu expressed concern over the fact that chairpersons of several parliamentary standing committees now complain of only one third of the members turning up for meetings. “This is a worrying trend and I plan to write to all political parties regarding this,” Naidu said.

He also cautioned parliamentarians to be aware of social media’s potential to spread fake news and misinformation. In this regard, he called for the creation of a system of checks and balances to curb the possible misuse of social media by anti-social elements.