HT This Day: Dec 7, 1943 -- Noon in Calcutta

Sir Firoz Khan Noon, Defence Member of the Government of India, is on a visit to Calcutta.

A Press Note states: Having heard after dinner on Sunday night, of the raid or Calcutta earlier in the day, Sir Firoz Khan Noon, Defence Member, accompanied by Mr N. V. H. Symons, Director. General, Civil Defence, and Brigadier A. J. Reeve. Technical Director. Civil Defence, left New Delhi by air early on Monday morning and was in Calcutta shortly after midday.

A thorough inspection was made of the bombed areas. Material damage was found to be slight. Some of the bombs fell in coolie lines and caused casualties there because the people had not taken shelter in the A.-R.P. shelters. In no case was anybody injured who was in an A.-R.P. shelter. One bomb fell within five yards of a shelter full of people. none of whom was hurt.

APPEAL TO PUBLIC

The Defence Member appeals to tb public to make the fullest use of shelters on the sounding of the sirens. No panic has been caused by the raid and the normal life of the city is un affected. The morale of workshop labour is excellent and attendance is normal.

The A.-R.P. and fire service and the police all worked magnificently and all Ares were extinguished almost Immediately after the raid was over.

After learning the bombed area the Defence Member visited a hospital containing wounded men, women and children and spoke to a number of patients. He then visited a Services restaurant and was shown round the premises and the kitchens by the manager. Cheap meals of excellent quality are served here daily to hundreds of service men and are greatly appreciated.

Sir Firoz Khan was much impressed by be very good work being done here for the service men and noted with appreciation the work of voluntary lady helpers which includes not only the service of medics but also running a counter for selling cigarettes and changing money orders.

In the evening he had talks at Writers’ Buildings with the Chief Minister, Sir Nazimuddin, the Chief Civil Defence Commissioner. Mr A. De C Williams, and officers of the Bengal Government of which problems arising out of the raid and of civil defence generally were discussed It was decided, inter alia, at the meeting that representatives of the Press should be invited to meet Sir Firoz Khan Noon at Writers’ Buildings at 11-30 a.m. on Tuesday. December 7.