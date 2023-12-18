Belgaum: Indian troops have begun entering Panjim, capital of Goa. The city is expected to fall any moment, according to the latest messages received by the army authorities here. HT This Day: December 19, 1961 -- Indian forces in full command of Daman, Diu

All of Goa, except Panjim, is now in the hands of Indian troops, an official spokesman said.

Reliable reports said the Portuguese troops were falling back in the Panjim sector and were in no mood to fight.

The Indian forces are now in full command of Daman and Diu, it was authoritatively stated in Ahmedabad tonight.

Maj.-Gen. K. P. Candeth, commander of the 17th Indian Army division now advancing in Goa, has been appointed Military Governor of Goa.

An official spokesman said the Portuguese soldiers in Panjim were besieged without any escape route by sea, land or air, and the Indian forces were keeping a constant watch on them, he said.

IAF planes bombed the airport at Panjim this afternoon, rendering it unserviceable.

The air raids on the Panjim airport were carried out under the command of Air Vice Marshal E. W. Pinto. The landing of Indian troops near the Marmagao harbour was reportedly assisted by the naval units under the command of rear Admiral Soman. The two operations were carried out simultaneously.

The troops were landed at a point north of Karwar but close to Marmagao, reports said.

The spokesman said there was practically no resistance to the Indian troops. Local Goan troops surrendered in large numbers to the Indian troops as they advanced on Panjim. They have been actually co-operating with the Indian troops, he said.

The spokesman said that the Portuguese frigate Alfanso Albuquerque was sunk this afternoon after a short encounter with Indian Naval units.

Some of the frigate’s Portuguese ratings were rescued by the Indian Navy.

Anjadev occupied

The spokesman also confirmed that the Anjadev island had been occupied by Indian troops.

He revealed that during the operations the advancing Indian troops found that many Portuguese troops had deserted their posts.

He described as spectacular the advance of the troops since, he said, they covered in half the time the distance they had been expected to cover in 48 hours.

Indian troops were welcomed with enthusiasm all along the route of their march to Panjim. At one place Goan soldiers offered military jeeps and other vehicles to the Indian troops who, however, declined to accept them unless the soldiers themselves surrendered.

The spokesman added that as the Indian army marched along, women and children came out of their homes, offered them food and helped them to locate the mines and other explosive obstructions placed by the Portuguese.

Because of this help, the Indian troops were able to clear several mines quickly. At times local troops helped the Indian troops to find safer diversion routes.

One soldier hurt

The spokesman said boatmen voluntarily ferried the Indian troops across rivers and rivulets. According to him. Indian troops suffered a casualty of only one injured. Unofficial sources had earlier said there were eight casualties.

On the Portuguese side, he said, there might have been some casualties, but the number was ‘ not considerable” as Portuguese soldiers had merely been running away without giving effective opposition.

About 50 Goan and Portuguese soldiers have been taken prisoner.

Among the towns that have fallen to the Indian forces are Sanquelim, Bicholim, Assanora, Mapuca and Banastarim.

When the Indian forces entered Goa the border of the enclave was sealed off. Special armed police followed to help maintain law and order and protect the populace from unruly elements that might try to take advantage of the situation ‘Shoot to kill” orders have been issued to prevent the activities of such ant -social elements.

Earlier today, the people of Goa were warned of possible Portuguese attempts to destroy public institutions and asked to help the defence personnel in protecting them. Special instructions were broadcast in Marathi and Konkani over the radio.

Reports received late tonight said that civilian and military officials left behind in Panjim were destroying all government records and had already transferred all valuables to Pakistan for being sent to Lisbon.

Reliable reports said the Portuguese authorities yesterday removed the body of St. Francis Xavier to an unknown destination.

The Indian Army launched a three-pronged attack across the sea on Diu island in the early hours of this morning-from Ahmedpur, Kobtad and Madhvad.

The IAF put out of commission military installations on the island. The most heavily guarded and strongly defended Diu fort and other military objectives, along the coast were the main targets of the air attack. The Nagva airstrip in Diu, capable of landing Skymasters, was also severely damaged.

Inhabitants in the coastal area cheered the Indian troops as they came across.

The 24 square miles of Diu island has a population of about 15,000.

Reliable sources said four Indian and 16 Portuguese soldiers were killed in the fighting in Daman. No Indian casualty was reported in the Diu operation.