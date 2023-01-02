Home / India News / HT This Day: January 5, 1934 -- Nadir Shah’s murder

HT This Day: January 5, 1934 -- Nadir Shah’s murder

Updated on Jan 02, 2023 04:57 PM IST

Altogether fourteen persons, besides Abdulkhaliq, the assassin, and Mahmood were found guilty of conspiracy to assassinate King Nadirshah and were sentenced to death by a special Jirga consisting of Ulemas and Cabinet Ministers.

ByHT Correspondent, Kabul

Altogether fourteen persons, besides Abdulkhaliq, the assassin, and Mahmood were found guilty of conspiracy to assassinate King Nadirshah and were sentenced to death by a special Jirga consisting of Ulemas and Cabinet Ministers. The sentence: were confirmed by King Zahirshah. The convicted persons include the father, uncle and maternal uncle of Abdulkhaliq, three nephews of the late General Ghulam Nabi, one military officer and me assistant master of the ‘Nijat’ of which Abdulkhaliq and his accomplices were students.

The names of the fourteen persons convicted are: Khaled, Mouladad, Qurbanali, father, uncle and maternal uncle respectively of Abdul Khan, Ghulam Rabbani and Iftikhar Mustafa , sons and brothers of the late Ghulam, Nabi Abdul Latifhuzzaman Aziz, brother of General Ghulam Nabi, Ali Akbar (uncle of Mehmood (an accomplice of Abdul Khalid) Ali Akbar, (officer commanding Kashai Brigade), bR B:14. ), Mobd. Ayub (Assistat vior or of Nijat Schook Mir lab Mir Masjidi, Mohd. Zaman, if we Mohd Ayub, Assistant master of the Nijat school.

The special Jirga, which conducted the trial, recorded the opinion that = all the above-named persons were guilty of a conspiracy to assassinate the late King Nadirshah and deserved to be awarded exemplary punishment. Most of the witnesses deposed that brisk preparations were being made for some time past to assassinate the late King Nadirshah.

