HT This Day: March 7, 1935 -- Severe earthquake tremors in Delhi
The first tremor lasted for nearly twenty seconds, and was itself sufficiently intense to awaken the sleepers who rubbed their eyes and attempted to make sure that it was not a passing fire engine or other heavy vehicle that was responsible for the shake-up.
People asleep were rudely awakened early this morning, a few minutes before 4 a.m. as the result of a number of earth tremors which shook houses, rattled doors, brought down vessels from shelves and generally upset normal nocturnal conditions. The first tremor lasted for nearly twenty seconds, and was itself sufficiently intense to awaken the sleepers who rubbed their eyes and attempted to make sure that it was not a passing fire engine or other heavy vehicle that was responsible for the shake-up.
Within a few seconds of the first, an even intenser shock was felt and houses in Burn Bastion Road were seen to oscillate. It was now that vessels were hurled down from shelves where they had been arranged the previous night.
Swinging Trees
Trees on the roadside were also seen to swing as it in response to a strong wind. Birds were shaken in their nests and several frightened crows got out of their nests and set up a cawing. It was quite dark and having got away from their perches on nests they found it difficult to get back to their places.
Third Shock
A third Shock of less intensity followed about a couple of minutes later. The severity of the tremor suggests that the epicenter of the earthquake must have been fairly close or that there has been a tremendous cataclysm at some distance, reports of which may be expected to come in in the course of the day.
Shocks Felt at Meerut
(From Our Correspondent)
At Moradabad
(From Our Correspondent)
Some Houses Collapse
At Dehradun
(From Our Correspondent)
At Meerut
At Calcutta
At Lucknow