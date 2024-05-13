New Delhi: At 8-31 a.m. today Dr Rajendra Prasad assumed office as President of the Indian Union for a second term since India became a Republic. HT This Day: May 14, 1957 -- Second term as President Dr Rajendra Prasad sworn in (HT)

The Central Hall of Parliament House, where the swearing-in ceremony took place, resounded with ovation from all sides. A 31-gun salute by the Army and a 31-gun salute by the ships of the Indian Naval Flotilla at Bombay proclaimed the event.

The ceremony, at which the Vice-President took the oath of office, followed almost immediately. There was a burst of applause as Dr Radhakrishnan completed taking the oath and assumed office, also for a second term in succession.

The actual ceremony lasted ten minutes but packed in the short time was a great occasion-recalling the country’s history and beckoning her future. The Central Hall was packed by members of the diplomatic corps, Union Ministers, members of Parliament and a number of invitees, including Mr Dhebar, Congress President.

The Chief Justice of India administered the oath to Dr Rajendra Prasad in Hindi. Dr Radhakrishnan was sworn in by the President, who administered the oath in English.

Mr A. V. Pai, Secretary, Union Home Ministry, read out the ceremonial announcements - announcements of the names of the President - elect and the Vice - President-elect, etc.- and read them out in Hindi.

The President visited the Rajghat to pay homage to the Father of the Nation before the swearing in ceremony.

The President also participated in the public prayer held at Rajghat, which lasted 20 minutes.

Ceremonial Drive

Driving in State, escorted by the Body Guard, the President arrived at the north porch of Parliament House at 8-26 a.m. The entire route up to the porch from the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan was lined on either side by officers and men of the three Services, numbering over 2,000, in ceremonial uniform. As the President drove past the troops presented arms.

At the north porch the Vice-President, received the President. The President took the salute of the Body Guard. The Chief Justice of India and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha were then presented to the President. The President then proceeded to the north door of the Central Hall. The procession was headed by the Chief Justice and the Speaker. Next was the Vice-President and then the President. As the procession entered the Central Hall the fanfare was sounded and all stood up. The President arrived at the dais at 8-31 a.m.

The oath the President took in Hindi was as follows: “I Dr Rajendra Prasad, do swear in the name of God that I will faithfully execute the office of President of India and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and that I will devote myself to the service and well-being of the people of India.”

The oath read out by Dr Radhakrishnan said: “I, Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, do swear in the name of God that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established and that I will faithfully discharge the duty upon which I am about to enter.”

The Home Secretary obtained the Presidents permission for issuing a proclamation announcing his assumption of office, and to communicate it “for information” to “ the principal military stations, to all the Ministries of the Government of India and to all the States of the Union.”

At 8-41 a.m. after the ceremony the National Anthem was played and the Presidential procession re-formed and left the Central Hall.

Service Chiefs’ Messages

On behalf of all ranks of the Armed Forces the three Service Chiefs have conveyed messages to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his being re-elected as President of India for a second term.

Gen. Thimayya, Chief of the Army Staff, says: “ On behalf of all ranks of the Army I convey our congratulations on your re-election as the President of India. We take this opportunity of re-pledging to you as our Supreme Commander our continued loyalty and allegiance.”

Rear-Adm. A. Chakraverti, Officiating Chief of the Naval Staff, says: “ On behalf of all officers and men of the Indian Navy and myself, I have the honour to offer you our hearty felicitations on your re-election as the President of India, and we assure you, our Supreme Commander, of our continued loyalty and support at all times.”

Air Marshal Mukerjee, Chief of the Air Staff, says: “ On behalf of all ranks of the Indian Air Force and myself, I congratulate you on your being re-elected as our President. I also take this opportunity of assuring you, our Supreme Commander, of our continued loyalty and support at all times.”

Messages from abroad

Dr Rajendra Prasad has received messages from various countries congratulating him on his re-election as President of the Republic of India.

Mr Antonin Zapotocky, President of the Czechoslovak Republic, in his message expressed his “ sincere congratulations and best wishes for further successes in the endeavour for further development of your beautiful country.”

Mr Kuwatly, President of Syria, said he was confident that “ India under your wise leadership will realize its noble aims to serve the cause of world peace and welfare of humanity and to strengthen the solid ties of friendship between our two countries.”

Mr Aleksander Zawadzki, President of the of the Council of State of the people’s Republic of Poland, conveyed his best wishes “ for your personal well-being and the success of your efforts for the good of the friendly and peace-loving Indian people.”

M Rene Coty, President of France, said he learnt with great pleasure of the re-election and conveyed his sincere wishes “ for your personal welfare and the prosperity of India.”