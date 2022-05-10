HT This Day: May 15, 1950 -- Nehru reiterates Kashmir stand

Addressing nearly 1,000 workers of the All-Jammu and Kashmir National Conference here today, Pandit Nehru declared that India stood by her earlier declaration on Kashmir and would continue to do so.

The Prime Minister, who spoke for 90 minutes at the residence of the Kashmir Chief Minister, Sheikh Abdullah, told the peasant representatives of the Kashmir people that it was for the people of Kashmir alone to decide their future. If they wanted to remain with India nothing could stand in the way of their popular will.

The Indian troops were in Kashmir at the invitation of her people. It was because of this that India. undertook the responsibility of clearing the State of the raiders. He himself did not feel in the least worried or doubtful regarding Kashmir’s future.

There was, he added, overwhelming support in India for every action he took on Kashmir. He was sure that the Kashmir people had also sought India’s aid and friendship with due deliberation. If they did not want India’s association with Kashmir, though he would be sorry himself he would be prepared to accept that decision.

Pandit Nehru told the National Conference workers that it was for them to explain to the masses where their interests lay and guide them along the proper path. After all ultimately it was the people who gave strength and support to any particular cause and without their support even Governments could not function.

In a passing reference to Pakistan the Prime Minister said that India having agreed to the creation of Pakistan, she would not now like to go back on partition.

INDIA’S ROLE

Reviewing the international situation, Pandit Nehru said during the past two years or so India had made rapid strides and grown in international stature. Her role in international affairs was growing in importance. Other Powers were keenly watching developments in India and they were anxious to make friends with her. India was able to achieve this importance, because she faced with courage and steadfastness many of the difficult problems that confronted her since partition.

Referring to his forthcoming visit to Indonesia he said that India and Indonesia had come closer to each other. He felt sure that the present bonds would grow stronger in the future. India had become a greater brother of many of the Asian countries. They were looking forward to her for leadership and friendly support.

ABDULLAH RENEWS PLEDGE

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Abdullah renewed his State’s pledge of final accession to India. Kashmir, he said, was bound with India which was a secular democracy and would continue to maintain these bonds with her.

India, upheld certain ideals which appealed to the people of Kashmir. It was in answer to Kashmir’s call that Indian troops had fought in the heights of Kashmir to save thousands of innocent people from the violence let loose by the followers of a communal ideology.

Kashmir, he reiterated, would follow the policy of communal harmony between the different sections of her people.