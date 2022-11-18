HT This Day: November 21, 1938 -- Put trust in God and keep powder dry

“We do not want struggle for its own sake; we want freedom without struggle, if possible and through struggle, if necessary.

“We have put trust in God and keep the powder dry,” declared Mr. Subhas Chandra Bose, inaugurating the Commerce Association at the Lucknow University this morning.

Continuing, Mr. Bose said that India would not have any constitution framed by foreigners. She would put forth her demands to the British Government. It is for them to accept or reject. If rejected, another mass civil disobedience, non-violent, non-cooperation and Satyagraha would be launched. Satyagraha had proved up till now an effective weapon, and he felt sure that freedom would be won through the same method.

Meanwhile be prepared, he said, for the struggle, if necessary.

NATIONAL PLANNING

Mr. Bose stressed the need for economic national planning in every department of national life, and attributed to the vast strides made by Russia in industrial sphere, and national planning. The work of National Planning Commission would be placed before the country and the lines on which the future industries would be built. A purse was presented to Mr. Bose by the students.

DISLIKE FOR LAW

“I had a dislike for the legal profession along with the alien Government. It is something born out of the alien Government and this is my feeling since childhood. I felt that we have been taught law in a manner that what we read in books are sacrosanct.” said Mr. Bose, addressing the students of the Lucknow University while inaugurating the law society under the presidency of Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the Premier.

Mr. Bose added: “My suggestion is that do not confine yourself to books prescribed by the University. We are taught law regardless of its expediency. A great deal of reform is necessary in our study of law.”

Mr. Bose proceeded to say that the provisions of the Indian Penal Code were sure to be altered in a free India. He also criticised the princely fees charged by lawyers from their clients.

The Premier, Pandit Pant, in his presidential address, emphasized that a training in law meant training in the art of correct thinking and cred the students not to think of ‘artificial’ law but the law of equality, liberty and fraternity.

CROWDED PROGRAMME

Mr. Bose is having a crowded programme.

In the morning, he met some Congress M.L.A.s at the residence of Mr. Sampurnanand, Education Minister. Later, he met the Premier, Pandit Pant.

After receiving an address of the Sikhs, he motored to the University where he received addresses from the University Union and the commerce association.

THREE PERSONS FAINT IN RUSH

Inquiries show that as a result of yesterday night’s rush at, the opening of the Exhibition by Mr. Bose two Desh Sevikas and one old man fainted and some children were separated from their parents and got lost in the crowd.

CIVIC ADDRESS

“MUNICIPAL ADMINISTRATION SHOULO BE SOCIALlSTIC”

The Lucknow Municipal Board, presenting an address this evening, eulogised the services of Mr. Bose to the country and referred to the conspicuous part Lucknow had played since 1916 in the political activities of the country.

The Board urged for an official recognition of Lucknow as the capital of the province

MR. BOSE’S REPLY

Mr. Bose, replying. said that Lucknow was the Venue of the All-Parties Conference in 1928, and said:

“Why not make this famous and historical city once again the venue of a lasting settlement of the communal problem.”

Appealing to the people to join the Congress which was the only national organization, Mr. Bose said that powers had now passed into the hands of the masses, when would be utilized for their benefit. Local self-government was the school of democracy.

“If these powers are utilized judiciously, we shall fit ourselves tor greater responsibilities.”

“’The socialist programme permeates the entire world. In our country too, municipal administration should be socialistic. The recent development abroad in the sphere of local self-government has been in this direction.”

Mr: Base later paid a visit to the National Herald office and was shown round by Mr. Rama Rao. Lanor, and Mr. Mohanlal Saxena, Managing Director.

ADDRESS TO KISANS

FREEDOM ONLY SOLUTION OF POVERTY

The 14-mile route to Goshainganj was decorated with triumphal arches and hundreds of villagers thronged the roads to welcome Mr. Subhas Chandra Bose where he went to receive, addresses from the District Congress Committee, the Town Area Committee and the Mandal Committee.

Addressing the gathering of five thousand kisans Mr. Bose said: “Until we control the Central Government, we shall not be able to attain our objective. The Congress is pledged to win freedom which is the only solution of poverty.”

FEDERATION

Continuing, Mr. Bose said: “We want complete freedom, but, Federation obstructs our path. If it is forces on us, we will fight tooth and nail. We to not know when we will have to light, but We should be prepared.” he appealed to them to join the Congress in large numbers as it represents all castes and creeds, and is the only national organization.

DINNER AT UNIVERSITY CLUB

Opening at one University Club dinners last night, which was attended by over £00 people, Mr. Bose remarked that as he was entering one university he wondered at the change which had overtaken universities of to-day, at least Lucknow University, for, he remembered the day when people like him were tabooed, when a student would get into trouble for inviting people uke him. The change which had overtaken during the last 23 years was very rapid and would perhaps be more rapid in the future.