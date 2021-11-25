HT THIS DAY: November 26, 1949 — Mysore also accedes to India

Bangalore- Mysore State has acceded to the Indian Union, according to a proclamation issued by the Maharaja of Mysore today.

The proclamation provides that the Indian Constitution shortly to be adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly shall be the constitution of the State of Mysore as for other parts of India and shall be enforced in accordance with the tenor of its provisions.

The proclamation further states:

That provisions of the said Constitution shall, as from the date of its commencement, supersede and abrogate all other constitutional provisions inconsistent therewith which are at present in force in the State.

That both the House of Legislature of Mysore (Legislative Council and the Representative Assembly) as at present constituted shall be dissolved on December 15, 1949.

That hereafter and until such time as the House or Houses of legislature of Mysore have been duly constituted and summoned to meet for the first session under the provisions of the Indian Constitution there shall be only one house of legislature to be known as the Legislative Assembly of Mysore.

That the Constitution of the said Legislative Assembly of Mysore shall in all respects be the same as the Constitution of the Constituent Assembly of Mysore.