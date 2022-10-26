HT This Day: Oct 28, 1967 -- Beatles put off India trip

Fears that a massive exposure to publicity would ruin their chances of a successful course in the finer points of transcendental meditation from their guru, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, have compelled the Beatles to postpone their planned visit to India until next year.

Originally. the group was to have flown from London this I week, bound for the Maharishi’s Academy of Meditation at Shankaracharya Nagar, Rishikesh, U.P.

Their spokesman explained: “We heard of the plans being made for Press and television coverage of their visit. Many newspapers have already sent teams of reporters and photographers and some television companies have sent camera crews to India. It was obvious that what should have been a private visit would be something of a circus and any chance of peaceful meditation would be ruined under pressure of so much penetrating publicity.

“So the Beatles trip is off until next year. They might go in January or February but, again they might go much later. They will no tell anyone in advance.”

A rehearsal for the Beatles India trip has already been carried out with great success.

Two of them. George Harrison and “Paul McCartney, last week managed to fly from Britain to Sweden without attracting hordes of newsmen. There they met the Maharishi and discussed their problem with him. He was fully m agreement with their desire for privacy and with the postponement.

Another reason

A secondary reason for the postponement was the progress of their television show ‘The Magical Mystery Tour’. It is due for a first showing on British television at Christmas, and while shooting has been completed, the 10 hours of material in the can has to be reduced to a one-hour show. This involves the Beatles spending all the day in the film studies after which they have to dash to the recording studios.

They are making tapes of songs from the film and these will be issued separately on discs ahead of the television release date.

Merry jingle

Interest in the television film has been fantastic. Inquiries have been received from 40 countries including Japan and Hong Kong, and three U.S. networks are competing for the U.S. rights.

Which U.S. network will win is still not known. But the winner will pay at least $1,000,000 for the one-hour show.

It would be misleading to estimate the films total earnings on the basis of $1.000,000 for each country, because the U.S. will pay more in view of its vast audience.

But The Magical Mystery Tour is certain to make a merry jingle on the tills to the tune of several million dollars and by the time they arrive in India the quartet will have plenty to meditate about.