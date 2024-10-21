New Delhi: France today signed an agreement here transferring ‘de facto’ control of the four French settlements of Pondicherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to India from November 1. HT This Day: October 22, 1954 -- Agreement signed on transfer of French enclaves to India (HT)

The signing of the historic document by representatives of the two Governments took place in the conference room of the External Affairs Ministry. The documents, which were both in French and English, were signed by Count Ostrorog, French Ambassador, on behalf of his Government, and by Mr. R. K. Nehru, Indian Foreign Secretary, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Mr. Nehru.

The peaceful transfer of the French settlements to the Indian Union marks the end of the 300-year-old colonial rule in the settlements. It is a vindication of the peace policy of India as well as a tribute to the far-sighted and realistic policy of the new French Government headed by M Mendes France.

It also symbolizes the culmination of the brave and patient struggle of the people of the settlements for merger with the Motherland.

Today’s event is described as the beginning of a new phase of friendship between France and India, a friendship based on a true understanding and respect of each other.

Transfer problems

After the signing ceremony, the French Ambassador shook hands with Mr. Nehru. Officials of the External Affairs Ministry and the French Embassy were present.

The agreement has 35 articles and deals with various aspects of the transfer problems.

“With effect from November 1, 1954.” announces Article I, “the Government of India shall take over the administration of the territory of the French establishments in India. These establishments will keep the benefit of the special administrative status which are in force prior to the de facto transfer...”

Article III says: “The Government of India shall succeed to the rights and obligations resulting from such acts of the French administration as are binding on these establishments.”

The agreement safeguards the pay and other service conditions of the present Government employees in the settlements. It provides for retention of French as the official language of the establishments “so long as the elected representatives of the people shall not dispose otherwise.”