HT@100: Celebrating 100 years of unflinching commitment to truth and leadership

Hindustan Times proudly celebrates a century of unwavering commitment to truth and fearless journalism. Since 1924, we have been chronicling India’s journey—reporting pivotal moments and raising critical questions on issues of national & global importance. As we embark on our next century, Hindustan Times remains steadfast in its mission to inform, inspire, and lead.

As India evolved, so did we. Hindustan Times became a symbol of leadership and the voice of the nation. From India’s first steps as a democracy to its giant leaps in science, sports, economy and beyond, we have been at the forefront, documenting the milestones that matter and shaping conversations that inspire progress.

Our centennial celebrations are a tribute to this legacy of leadership. We showcased this with a stunning motion projection, transforming the iconic HT House in New Delhi into a luminous canvas that brought India’s rich history to life through an extraordinary visual spectacle.

Celebrating the leaders of tomorrow, we hosted the Delhi leg of HT@100 Centennial Debate, where some of the brightest young minds came together to exchange ideas. This debate series fosters critical thinking and intellectual exchange, offering students a platform to showcase their oratory skills and engage in thought-provoking discussions on issues crucial to India’s future, reflecting our commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.

Adding a flavorful twist to legacy, the HT@100 The Taste of Time was a celebration like no other. Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna and renowned columnist Vir Sanghvi came together to craft an unforgettable evening that captured the essence of India’s rich heritage with fine dining, live music and performing arts.

PM Modi, Jaishankar headlined HT Leadership Summit 2024

For a remarkable celebration of leadership, there’s no platform greater than the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Marking our centenary, this year’s summit brought together visionaries including PM Narendra Modi, Dr. S. Jaishankar, John Kerry, K.M. Birla, Anil Agarwal, Akshay Kumar & many others to share ideas that inspire and shape the future.

Marking this milestone in a way that engages every citizen, we have also launched HT@100 My Country My Lens, a photography contest inviting fellow citizens to capture the heart and soul of the nation – its rivers, borders, monuments and communities.

As we embark on our next century, Hindustan Times remains steadfast in its mission to inform, inspire, and lead. With a legacy built on trust and a vision focused on the future, we invite you to be part of this journey. Follow the Hindustan Times website or simply subscribe to our Daily Capsule Newsletter to stay ahead of the curve with credible and unhyphenated journalism.