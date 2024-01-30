HT interview: BJP-JD(U) are natural allies, says Sanjay Jha

A former minister in the Bihar government and national general secretary of the Janata Dal United, Sanjay Jha said the reunion of his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party has the sanction of voters and is the coming together of “natural allies.” JD(U) national general secretary Sanjay Jha. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

A close confidant of chief minister Nitish Kumar, Jha is believed to be one of the key players who scripted the resetting of ties between the BJP and the JDU after an acrimonious split in 2022. An alumnus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jha is considered a quintessential backroom brain and the go-to person for political parleys. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he said the Congress is to blame for failing to create a formidable coalition against the BJP. Edited excerpts

What made you rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after walking out in 2022?

We are natural allies. We have been together since 2005; the 2020 mandate (state polls) was for the JDU-BJP. It is true that there were some concerns, communication gaps, which led to the (BJP-JDU) alliance breaking up. But now we are all set to sweep the Lok Sabha polls and the state elections (in 2025). We have support from the voters.

Is there concern that JDU voters may not approve of the party switching sides so frequently ?

There is no trust deficit; on the contrary there is euphoric support. People in the state wanted this (JDU to join the NDA). The opposition will be wiped out in the Lok Sabha polls and the results of the state elections in 2025 will also be the same, we will win with huge margins.

Nitish Kumar was a key player in forming a coalition of opposition parties against the BJP. He brought on board a diverse set of partiesbut has now opted out. What is the future of the INDIA alliance?

INDIA alliance is now over because the main architect of the coalition, who put in all the effort and put his credibility at stake to bring the others together is no longer part of it. There is no future for the bloc.

Things were not moving as they should have. Ahead of the last round of state elections (in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan) Nitish Kumar proposed that there should be some kind of seat sharing between partners so that it will seem like the Ganthbandhan (alliance) fighting together. We spoke to [Congress president Mallikarjun] Kharge about getting a couple of seats in MP, so that we could contest as a bloc, but he said Kamal Nath is not on board. How does one proceed then? In another meeting Kumar said it was time to begin discussions on seats sharing so that the abhiyaan (campaign) can begin. But again, there was no action.

Did you put forth your concerns about the alliance not shaping up as it was envisaged?

It was Nitish Kumar who made the alliance happen, reaching out to people. Initially when others had reservations about Congress being part of the grouping, he convinced them to set aside their concerns. But it was the sheer arrogance of the Congress that they did not even do what was expected of them. Within six months of forming the bloc it becomes apparent that it would not be possible to get over the inherent contradictions and keep it together.

Is Congress to blame for the bloc falling apart?

The onus was on them to keep the bloc together. They did not give partners the respect that they deserve. Owing to their arrogance, which continues, they did not do the job that was theirs to do. For instance, many committees were formed, but how many meetings took place? Nitish Kumar was against the decision to ban certain media groups and anchors and said so, yet the Congress pushed for it. And then some of their own leaders went ahead and defied that ban. There are contradictions within that party.

His detractors and political watchers say Nitish Kumar’s ambition to become Prime Minister drives his politics?

That is not true at all. He did not pitch for the post. During the meetings with the INDIA alliance partners he said it categorically both on record and off-record that he does not covet the post and want to be the PM candidate.

What is on the agenda now that the government has been sworn in?

Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar has been consistently working to provide employment avenues in the state. He promised 10 lakh jobs and opportunities for earning. Work to meet that target is progressing and that will be our number one priority. Other than that, we will pursue our development agenda.