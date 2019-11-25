HTLS 2019: Bradley D.H. Loiselle, the ideas guy who agrees education is a human right

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:32 IST

Bradley D.H. Loiselle served as president and founder of two companies prior to founding SKILLSdox O/A betterU, a venture that according to its website, focuses on creating an ecosystem that bridges the gap between education and jobs.

To that end, the head office located in Ottawa, Canada, employs experts from education, web development, project management, e-learning, design and marketing.

Apart from being president of betterU, he is also chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors for SKILLSdox India Private Limited. Loiselle was also part of the board of directors for the Indo-Canada Ottawa Business Chamber.

With the principle of education being a human right, BetterU offers learning programs suited for varied “ages, careers paths and industries”, and to that end, Loiselle focus seems to lie on providing access to quality online education to emerging

markets. Their focus is exclusively on India. A serial entrepreneur, Loiselle is known to be an ideas guy as well as someone who turns his ideas into reality.

Loiselle’s vision is to make the world a better place though online education. A father of three, Loiselle has also written an entrepreneurial handbook titled ‘Keep Moving 4ward – What it Takes to Become an Entrepreneur’.