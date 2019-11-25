e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

HTLS 2019: Bradley D.H. Loiselle, the ideas guy who agrees education is a human right

To that end, the head office located in Ottawa, Canada, employs experts from education, web development, project management, e-learning, design and marketing.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:32 IST

New Delhi
Bradley D.H. Loiselle served as president and founder of two companies prior to founding SKILLSdox O/A betterU
Bradley D.H. Loiselle served as president and founder of two companies prior to founding SKILLSdox O/A betterU(Illustration: Mohit Suneja)
         

Bradley D.H. Loiselle served as president and founder of two companies prior to founding SKILLSdox O/A betterU, a venture that according to its website, focuses on creating an ecosystem that bridges the gap between education and jobs.

To that end, the head office located in Ottawa, Canada, employs experts from education, web development, project management, e-learning, design and marketing.

Apart from being president of betterU, he is also chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors for SKILLSdox India Private Limited. Loiselle was also part of the board of directors for the Indo-Canada Ottawa Business Chamber.

With the principle of education being a human right, BetterU offers learning programs suited for varied “ages, careers paths and industries”, and to that end, Loiselle focus seems to lie on providing access to quality online education to emerging
markets. Their focus is exclusively on India. A serial entrepreneur, Loiselle is known to be an ideas guy as well as someone who turns his ideas into reality.

Loiselle’s vision is to make the world a better place though online education. A father of three, Loiselle has also written an entrepreneurial handbook titled ‘Keep Moving 4ward – What it Takes to Become an Entrepreneur’.

tags
top news
Opposition may rely on 5 judgments where top court set deadlines for floor tests
Opposition may rely on 5 judgments where top court set deadlines for floor tests
Refugees in Bengal who came after ’71 war to get land rights
Refugees in Bengal who came after ’71 war to get land rights
Opposition likely to boycott joint session of Parliament on Constitution Day
Opposition likely to boycott joint session of Parliament on Constitution Day
DGCA tells IndiGo efforts to fix Neo engines inadequate
DGCA tells IndiGo efforts to fix Neo engines inadequate
Maharashtra mandate was for BJP-Sena: Chirag Paswan
Maharashtra mandate was for BJP-Sena: Chirag Paswan
Mahatma Gandhi statue installed in terror-hit Manchester
Mahatma Gandhi statue installed in terror-hit Manchester
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News