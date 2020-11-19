e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
htls
Home / India News / HTLS 2020: Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers

HTLS 2020: Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers

Dr Guleria, however, called for more investment in the public sector and the need to learn from this pandemic so that the “same mistakes are not repeated” in the future.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dr Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Dr Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.(HT Photo)
         

Dr Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), told Hindustan Times on Thursday that India’s journey amid the Covid-19 pandemic has been “innovative and interesting”. Describing India as a “resilient nation”, Guleria said the country has the kind of will to brave another pandemic.

Dr Guleria, however, called for more investment in the public sector and the need to learn from this pandemic so that the “same mistakes are not repeated” in the future.

“We started by panicking about enough PPEs and labs, we now have the capacity to export PPEs. We are doing 1.5 million tests a day and for our country that is a huge achievement,” he said.

Also read: HTLS 2020 - ‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University expert

Dr Guleria said there has been a lot of learning over the past few months and it has shown that India has the willpower to overcome another such pandemic.

 

“But there has to be more investment in the public sector and involvement of healthcare professionals... whenever we have another pandemic we must learn from this and not repeat the same mistakes,” he added.

Dr Guleria was speaking at the opening session of this year’s Hindustan Times Leadership Summit which also saw Dr Ashish K Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, in participation. The experts talked about the raging pandemic, converged their learnings and discussed the challenges ahead.

The experts shared their excitement on the breakthrough in Covid-19 vaccine recently reported by leading pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Pfizer.

“We must not underestimate the challenges but we must still celebrate the scientific breakthrough and this good news,” Jha told Hindustan Times editor-in-chief Sukumar Ranganathan.

tags
top news
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
Ahmedabad imposes night curfew from 9pm To 6am amid rising Covid-19 cases
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In