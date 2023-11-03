HTLS Day 4 LIVE: Captivating conversation with Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi
Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi and India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra are our guests for the fourth day of HT Leadership Summit 2023.
Welcome to Day 4 of the HT Leadership Summit 2023, where we're thrilled to bring you an exciting lineup of speakers who are set to inspire, educate, and engage our audience.
Our first guest, Alan Mamedi, is the CEO and Co-Founder of Truecaller, a globally renowned app that has redefined the way we connect and communicate. Truecaller, with its mission to enable safe and relevant conversations, has become an indispensable tool for over 356 million active users and has crossed the remarkable milestone of over a billion downloads since its launch. Alan Mamedi's visionary leadership has driven product development and innovation, paving the way for Truecaller to efficiently connect businesses with consumers worldwide.
Following Alan, we have the privilege of hosting India's star athlete and Olympic gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra. His journey from a small town in Haryana to becoming an international sensation is nothing short of remarkable. Neeraj's achievements on the field have not only made the nation proud but also serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes all over India.
Together, Alan Mamedi and Neeraj Chopra represent innovation, perseverance, and excellence in their respective fields. We can't wait to delve into their insights, experiences, and the stories that have defined their careers. So, stay tuned as we bring you the highlights and key takeaways from these two incredible individuals at the HT Leadership Summit 2023.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 03, 2023 05:49 PM IST
Mamedi on AI regulation
Drawing from the lessons of nuclear arms control, Mamedi points out that the key question lies in why nations should establish principles, guidelines, and regulations around AI when their competitors may not. The challenge, he notes, is finding common ground in a world where different nations may have varying interests.
“This is where everyone needs to be educated and understand the potential of it and then come to some sort of a universal and global agreement on how we do it.”Nov 03, 2023 05:48 PM IST
Navigating the Uncharted Waters: The Imperative of AI Regulation
Mamedi addresses one of the most pressing concerns of our era during his talk at the HT Leadership Summit 2023: the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). Mamedi emphasizes the complex and multifaceted nature of this challenge and offered thought-provoking insights.
Mamedi draws a powerful analogy: "I think what we have in front of us is probably in the magnitude of a nuclear bomb. But in the digital world."Nov 03, 2023 05:47 PM IST
Example of technology misuse
One striking example Mamedi provided is the manipulation of voice using AI models. "You can use AI models to manipulate someone's voice by just recording 5 seconds of that voice," he explains. This capability could be leveraged to deceive individuals by mimicking someone else's voice, potentially for fraudulent purposes.
Mamedi illustrates how these tools could be misused: "Then you can imagine how easily you can build an engine that just starts to send out calls to millions of people every second and with fake voices trying to pretend to be your uncle that he needs money, for example."Nov 03, 2023 05:46 PM IST
Side-effects of technology in future
Mamedi paints a vivid picture of potential technological misuse. He notes that with the ease of access, individuals could exploit technology in alarming ways. "When you look at the future," he cautions, "when technology becomes this accessible for everyone, you can go into a website and create thousands of new phone numbers just by writing a simple script."Nov 03, 2023 05:44 PM IST
The Birth of Truecaller
Mamedi fondly recalls how Truecaller came into existence. He and a close friend embarked on a project driven by a desire to solve a problem they had personally encountered. "We started a project together – like two friends wanted to do something fun, and we wanted to solve a problem that we had ourselves faced back in the days," Mamedi recounts.Nov 03, 2023 05:43 PM IST
Mamedi on rejecting conventional practices
Mamedi's experiences led him to question the status quo and reject the notion that every company should conform to conventional practices. He shares, "Once you start seeing how the world looks like in the professional world, at least from my perspective, the things I did not like that I saw in real life, those things I did not want to apply to my company just because it happens – that every company has these policies, doesn't necessarily mean that your company should have it too."Nov 03, 2023 05:42 PM IST
Mamedi's Inspiring Journey: From Tough Beginnings to Truecaller Founder
Mamedi shares valuable insights into the formative experiences that shaped him into the successful entrepreneur he is today. Mamedi highlights a common thread among many successful entrepreneurs in India: their humble beginnings.
"If you look at many of the successful entrepreneurs in India, most of them came from a very limited background. So that creates grit in you as a person." This grit, borne out of adversity, instils a determination to achieve and prove oneself. Mamedi candidly expressed how his own experiences fueled his drive to achieve and demonstrate his capabilities.Nov 03, 2023 05:40 PM IST
How is Truecaller using AI-based technology?
Mamedi sheds light on the company's innovative use of AI-based technology.
"Truecaller will use parts of what exists like open-source services or commoditised services, but on top of that, it will build its own in-house model or things to adapt to this."
He further elaborates on the importance of customization, stating, "So, we will have different layers and I think every company will need their own customized layer for their purpose, and that layer will be built based on their own needs."Nov 03, 2023 05:38 PM IST
AI: Job Creator, Not Job Killer
Mamedi suggests that AI might, ironically, create more jobs in the future. He points out that there will always be a demand for various forms of expertise, such as plumbers, electricians, or bus drivers.Nov 03, 2023 05:37 PM IST
Rethinking Education in the AI Era
Mamedi emphasizes the need to adapt our education system to meet the challenges and opportunities of the AI era. He notes, "The whole curriculum system will need to adapt so that we educate the next generation to be more experts in these fields."Nov 03, 2023 05:37 PM IST
AI and Industry Evolution: A Historical Perspective
He emphasizes how the past 50 years have witnessed remarkable improvements in industry efficiency with the advent of robots and computers. These innovations haven't eliminated jobs but have, in fact, increased productivity.
"I think what will happen is just that we will be more productive, but we will still need more people to do parts of the craft that are needed."Nov 03, 2023 05:35 PM IST
Will AI replace humans in workplaces?
Mamedi begins by acknowledging the persistent fear that technology advancements may lead to job displacement. However, he urges us to consider the historical perspective, saying, "Every time there's a change in technology, there is something new and revolutionary to some degree."Nov 03, 2023 05:34 PM IST
On risks associated with AI's rapid development
Truecaller CEO acknowledges the potential risks associated with AI's rapid development.
He points out, "In the coming years, I actually see a lot of opportunities for everyone, but of course, there are downsides to this as well, or risks when we make computers more intelligent and so forth."Nov 03, 2023 05:33 PM IST
Alan Mamedi's insights on the future of AI
Alan Mamedi shares his thoughts on the concerns surrounding the future of AI at the HT Leadership Summit 2023. He acknowledges the immense buzz surrounding artificial intelligence and its potential to transform our world.
"But then, humanity are good species and I think, we will figure out ways to use this technology in the best possible way," he says.Nov 03, 2023 05:23 PM IST
Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi to address session shortly
Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi will shortly be in conversation with Vishal Shanker Mathur, technology editor, Hindustan Times.
