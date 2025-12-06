HTLS 2025: CJI Surya Kant calls for judiciary to constantly update knowledge

It is essential for judges and the judiciary to constantly update their knowledge and stay informed to grasp emerging challenges and address them appropriately for effective delivery of justice, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said at the 23rd edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking to Utkarsh Anand, HT’s national legal editor, the CJI said the traditional expectation that judges should remain secluded and isolated still holds, but such a detachment must not result in them disconnecting from the realities or ignoring the real-world developments.

“If courts are not aware of a changing society, or if they do not understand evolving situations and circumstances, I believe it will inevitably create difficulties in the justice delivery system. Courts must stay informed about social transitions, the country’s shifting role, and the changing environment around them,” the CJI said.

“Earlier, it was said that judges should remain secluded and isolated from the world. While this still holds, it is not important for them to attend every public function or social gathering, but that does not mean they should disconnect themselves from the realities around them or ignore how the nation, society, or even neighbouring countries are evolving. It is important for the judiciary and the judges to constantly update themselves.”

Pointing to cybercrime as an example of evolving challenges, the CJI noted that judges can respond to such issues and adjudicate them effectively only when they remain well-informed and up to date.

“Only when the judges keep themselves informed can they understand and respond to the new challenges that arise. For instance, take cybercrime. A victim may be anywhere within a court’s jurisdiction, but the offender could be operating from some remote island. Unless the judiciary understands how such offences are committed and how these processes work, it will be difficult to deliver justice effectively. This is why it is extremely important for the judiciary to keep itself updated,” he said.