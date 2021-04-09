IND USA
File Photo: Healthcare workers collect swab sample for Covid-19 testing.
Live

LIVE: 90 students of IIT Roorkee test Covid-19 positive

Over 133 million people have been affected by the coronavirus disease so far, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 trackers.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 08:52 AM IST

Breaching another record, India on Thursday reported more than 126,000 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections in a single day, which took the active cases tally to nearly a million — 910,319, according to the Union health ministry. More than 9.40 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Thursday, the 83rd day of vaccination. Many states have appealed to the Centre for additional vaccine supply citing shortage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said states should observe a 'vaccine festival' between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19.


Over 133 million people have been affected by the coronavirus disease so far, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 trackers. Brazil, with the second-highest deaths from Covid-19, as per the tracker, reported a record of 4,249 fatalities in a single day. The situation in Brazil is on the edge with overwhelmed healthcare and vaccine shortage, reported Bloomberg. The vaccination drive in the US has picked up the pace. Over 175 million doses have been administered to date in the US and at this pace, another three months are estimated to cover 75 per cent of the population, reported Bloomberg.



Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 09, 2021 08:51 AM IST

    Australia: New South Wales temporarily suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine use

    Australia's most populous state said on Friday it has temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine following updated advice from the federal government, reported Reuters.

  • APR 09, 2021 08:35 AM IST

    37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital test Covid-19 positive

    At least 37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, as per the hospital sources on Thursday, reported ANI.

  • APR 09, 2021 08:17 AM IST

    90 students of IIT Roorkee test Covid-19 positive

    A total of 90 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in the last few days, said IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava on Thursday, reported ANI.

  • APR 09, 2021 07:27 AM IST

    China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases

    China reported 21 new Covid-19 cases on April 8, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday, reported Reuters.

Delhi reported a significant spike in new Covid-19 cases by registering as many as 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths in last 24 hours.(HT File Photo)
india news

37 doctors test positive for Covid-19 at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Delhi Government has issued an order directing 115 private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of their total ICU and ward bed capacity for Covid-19 patients amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases.
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Western Disturbance to bring scattered rain to Western Himalayas over weekend

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand between April 11 and 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi to release hindi version of 'Odisha Itihaas' by Dr Harekrushna Mahtab

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:36 AM IST
The book, available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit.
File Photo: Healthcare workers collect swab sample for Covid-19 testing.
india news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Over 133 million people have been affected by the coronavirus disease so far, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 trackers.
Due to a sharp rise in Covid cases, Mumbai's BMC on Thursday imposed a weekend lockdown in the city until further orders.
india news

Migrant labourers leave Mumbai in packed trains fearing lockdown

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Speaking to ANI, a migrant worker who was travelling in an Uttar Pradesh bound train said, "This train will go to Gorakhpur. We're leaving the city because Covid-19 cases are rising here."
From 8pm today all of Maharashtra will be under strict lockdown till Monday 7am. This will be the first weekend lockdown in the state this year. (Photo by Rane Vidyadhar / Hindustan Times)
india news

Raipur, Bhopal, Mumbai: These cities are coming under lockdown from today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Lockdowns will be imposed in the maximum cities this weekend to ensure there is no crowding, shopping ahead of the festivals.
According to the journal, the bulk of the payments were made before 2013.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rafale jets deal ‘middleman’ paid in ‘secret commissions’: French report

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 07:03 AM IST
In the third and final part of its investigation into the Rafale deal, Mediapart, a French online journal claimed that the payments to Gupta were channelled through offshore accounts and shell companies, using inflated invoices for software consulting. Gupta’s name figures in the AgustaWestland charge sheet.
Army Chief General MM Naravane inspects a guard of honour at Shikha Anirban in Dhaka.(PTI)
india news

India gifts 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Army

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Gen Naravane handed over 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Gen Ahmed. Gen Aziz expressed gratitude for India's commendable cooperation in helping Dhaka tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
India has previously deported Rohingya refugees.(Reuters file photo)
india news

‘Follow due procedure’: Supreme Court rejects plea to stall Rohingya deportatio

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 05:54 AM IST
There are close to 7,000 Rohingya refugees in Jammu & Kashmir, numbers that have increased since the late 2000s when they first arrived in the region after escaping from Myanmar, where they were facing religious persecution.
Commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was released deep in the jungle and was brought to the Terrem camp.(Sourced)
india news

Days after Bijapur ambush, Maoists set CRPF commando free

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 05:45 AM IST
The Maoists earlier released a photograph of the 35-year-old Rakeshwar Singh Manhas which showed him sitting alone in what appeared to be a hut. Manhas is a commando with the 210th CoBRA battalion.
The PM maintained that the Centre needs to prioritise vaccines depending on affected areas and suggested the states to reduce wastage of doses for better vaccination management.(ANI Photo)
india news

Covid-19 in India: Hard lockdown ruled out, PM Modi says focus on testing

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 05:16 AM IST
Modi’s comments came at an emergency meeting with all chief ministers, during which he asked for 100% testing in containment zones and the tracing of at least 30 contacts within 72 hours to ensure symptomatic patients can be tracked quickly and further spread of disease can be prevented.
Dismissing reports of side-effects as “rumours and myths”, Randhawa said that he had faith in the government, scientists working on the vaccines and the frontline workers.(Sameer Sehgal/HT file photo)
india news

75-yr-old urges others to follow ‘vaccinated, protected’ mantra

By Mandeep Kaur Narula
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 06:03 AM IST
“There was no reason to be afraid of the vaccine, especially the rumours of getting side-effects which circulated across social media,” veteran hockey player Balbir Singh Randhawa said. The two were administered the second dose of the Bharat Biotech manufactured Covaxin at the city’s Nayyar Hospital on April 7.
The two neighbours have been locked in a standoff since May last year after Chinese troops impeded patrols by Indian forces.(AFP file photo)
india news

India, China to hold 11th round of talks

By Rahul Singh, Sutirtho Patranobis
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 07:07 AM IST
The 11th round of talks between corps commander-rank officers is expected to focus on outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang, the officials said.
Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police on February 9 for his alleged involvement in the January 26 violence.(PTI file photo)
india news

‘Was in wrong place at wrong time,’ says Deep Sidhu on R-Day violence

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:08 AM IST
Additional sessions judge Nilofer Abida Parveen was informed by advocate Abhishek Gupta, Sidhu’s lawyer, that his client is not associated with any of the farm unions that are protesting against the three new agriculture laws and that the actor just happened to be at the “wrong place at the wrong time”.
The curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the urban local bodies of these districts. (ANI)
india news

Night curfew clamped in 8 J&K districts

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Restrictions will be imposed in Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Kupwara from 10pm to 6am
