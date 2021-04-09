LIVE: 90 students of IIT Roorkee test Covid-19 positive

Breaching another record, India on Thursday reported more than 126,000 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections in a single day, which took the active cases tally to nearly a million — 910,319, according to the Union health ministry. More than 9.40 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Thursday, the 83rd day of vaccination. Many states have appealed to the Centre for additional vaccine supply citing shortage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said states should observe a 'vaccine festival' between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19.





Over 133 million people have been affected by the coronavirus disease so far, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 trackers. Brazil, with the second-highest deaths from Covid-19, as per the tracker, reported a record of 4,249 fatalities in a single day. The situation in Brazil is on the edge with overwhelmed healthcare and vaccine shortage, reported Bloomberg. The vaccination drive in the US has picked up the pace. Over 175 million doses have been administered to date in the US and at this pace, another three months are estimated to cover 75 per cent of the population, reported Bloomberg.







