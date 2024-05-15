Hubballi murder accused ‘threatened’ the victim of with ‘Neha Hiremath’s fate’ | Updates

Weeks after Neha Hiramath's murder in Karnataka's Hubballi, another 20-year-old woman was murdered at her residence by a man on Wednesday, May 15, in Bendigeri. The accused, Vishwa, alias Girish Savant, 23, who had been harassing the victim, Anjali, for some time, had also threatened her with ‘facing the same fate as Neha Hiremath,’ a 23-year-old college student who was murdered in April in the same city. Neha, the daughter of Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath, was fatally stabbed by her former classmate Mohammad Fayazz at BVB College in Hubballi. Girish, who lives on Yallapur Street, approached Anjali's residence and, upon her opening the door, launched the attack before fleeing the scene.(ANI)

In the murder on Wednesday, Anjali, the daughter of Mohan Ambiger, residing on Veerapur Street, was fatally stabbed by Girish Savant at around 5 am. Girish, who lives on Yallapur Street, approached Anjali's residence and, upon her opening the door, launched the attack before fleeing the scene.

Gopal Byakod, Incharge Commissioner, was quoted as saying by ANI, “ In the morning between 5-6 am, in Hubbali, a girl named Anjali was murdered in her home. The accused is known to her. He entered her house, spoke to her and stabbed her. The girl died on the spot. Motive is not known yet, the investigation is underway”

“There are around 7-8 knife wounds on Anjali’s body. She was found dead in a pool of blood at the doorstep,” Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar told reporters.

Here's what Anjali's sister says

Anjali's sister Yashodha, speaking to reporters in Hubballi, stated, “Girish had been harassing my sister Anjali for some time now. He confessed his love to her, but she refused. He even pressured her to accompany him to Mysuru. He also threatened her, saying she would meet the same fate as Neha Hiremath.”

“When we informed the police about his threats, they didn't take it seriously. And now, look, my sister is dead,” she said. Anjali's family and local residents protested, demanding strict action against the accused.

Subsequently, the police arrived and dispersed the protesters, assuring them that justice would be served. Anjali's father, Mohan, recalled that seven months ago, his daughter had confided in them about Girish's harassment. "I had warned him, but unfortunately, this morning, my daughter fell victim to the same person. The accused must be punished," he said.

Anjali's family informed the Bendigeri police about Girish's harassment

The deceased Anjali's grandmother, Gangamma, informed reporters that the family had notified the Bendigeri police regarding Girish's harassment, but their concerns were not heeded.

“My granddaughter would still be with us if the police had taken the matter seriously,” Gangamma said, noting that they had conveyed the information verbally to the police without formally filing a complaint.

In response to Gangamma's accusation, Police Commissioner Renuka pledged that the department would address the police's negligence seriously. “Even though a formal complaint was not lodged, the local police should have taken action upon receiving the information,” the commissioner added.