‘Huge problem’: Delhi CM Kejriwal after L-G overrules hospitals for residents move

‘Huge problem’: Delhi CM Kejriwal after L-G overrules hospitals for residents moveindia Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:16 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shortly after Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal overruled the AAP government and directed authorities that no one should be denied treatment for not being a Delhi resident, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the governor’s order as a “huge problem and challenge” for the city-state.
