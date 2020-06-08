e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Huge problem’: Delhi CM Kejriwal after L-G overrules hospitals for residents move

‘Huge problem’: Delhi CM Kejriwal after L-G overrules hospitals for residents move

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Shortly after Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal overruled the AAP government and directed authorities that no one should be denied treatment for not being a Delhi resident, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the governor’s order as a “huge problem and challenge” for the city-state.

