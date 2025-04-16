'Kisi se darte nahi': Wife Priyanka Gandhi by his side, Robert Vadra faces Round 2 of ED grilling

Businessman Robert Vadra was accompanied by his Congress MP wife Priyanka Gandhi to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi on Wednesday for the second round of questioning in a land deal-linked money laundering case. **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with husband and businessman Robert Vadra ahead of his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on the second straight day for questioning in a 2008 Haryana land deal linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_16_2025_000036B)(PTI)

The ED has summoned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law in connection with a land deal in Shikohpur village of Haryana's Gurugram, according to people familiar with the matter.

"Hum kisi se darte nahi hai...We are the target because we are relevant. Whether Rahul Gandhi is stopped in the parliament or I am stopped outside," Vadra said just before going for questioning.

Robert Vadra reached the ED office accompanied by his wife, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. The couple shared a hug just before he went in. Vadra claimed that despite being a target, he would come out stronger.

"I was surprised to see the second summons from the agency as I have already appeared 15 times before the agency regarding the same case. I was questioned for 10 hours, and I gave 23,000 documents. I showed my statements from 2019 to the agency, and you are asking the same questions that I answered in 2019, and the people of the agency were also shocked. I can just say that the agencies are being misused," news agency ANI quoted Rober Vadra as saying.

‘People love me’

Robert Vadra on Tuesday called the summon a “political vendetta” carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and suggested that it is done to stop him from entering politics.

“We told the ED we were organising our documents, I am always ready to be here... I hope there's a conclusion today. There is nothing in the case... When I speak in favor of the country, I am stopped, Rahul is stopped from speaking in the Parliament. BJP is doing it. This is a political vendetta. People love me and want me to join politics...,” news agency ANI quoted Robert Vadra as saying on Tuesday.

"When I express my willingness to join politics, they bring up old issues to bring me down and divert from the real issues... There is nothing in the case. I have been summoned 15 times and interrogated for more than 10 hours every time for the last 20 years. Organising 23,000 documents is not easy," Vadra added.

The case involves a land transaction from February 2008, when Vadra’s firm, Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, purchased a 3.5-acre plot in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties for ₹7.5 crore. It is alleged that the mutation of the land was completed within just 25 hours