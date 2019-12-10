e-paper
Human Rights Day 2019: Knowing the history and significance

As UN has been repeatedly calling everyone to “Stand Up for Human Rights,” they have dedicated the year 2019 to celebrate the potential of youth

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Every year, Human Rights Day is observed on December 10.
Every year, Human Rights Day is observed on December 10.
         

Every year, Human Rights Day is observed on December 10. The day was officially adopted in the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. The UN came up with a document called Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which defined the rights an individual should enjoy, despite belonging to any race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or another opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Today, this document is available in more than 500 languages.

Human Rights Day 2019 Theme: Youth Standing Up for Human Rights

There is no doubt that youth form the most vocal opinion of all. They shape the country and define the path of progress. As UN has been repeatedly calling everyone to “Stand Up for Human Rights,” they have dedicated the year 2019 to celebrate the potential of youth. The young generation today, tomorrow and future has the ability to change or amplify their voices, and engage a broad range of global audiences in the promotion and protection of rights.

Human Rights Day 2019 History: What has happened so far

The Human Rights Day was formally adopted at the 317th Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly on December 4, 1950. All the member states and other organizations were invited to be present during the declaration of resolution 423(V).

According to UN tradition, on December 10 the five-yearly United Nations Prize in the field of human rights and Nobel Peace Prize are awarded.

