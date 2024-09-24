‘Human waste in food disgusting’: Yogi Adityanath issues norms for UP eateries

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed that the names and address of operators, proprietors and managers be mandatorily displayed at all food centres. The decision comes amid reports of spitting and mixing of urine in eatables in the state. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(HT File)

According to a PTI report, Adityanath ordered that the chefs and waiters should wear mask and gloves besides installing CCTVs in the hotels and restaurants.



Dhabas, restaurants should be thoroughly probed’: Adityanath

During a high-level meeting in Lucknow, the chief minister called the presence of human waste in food waste as “disgusting”, thereby ordering strict action against those adulterating food items with human waste.



An eating outlet in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur was arrested after a purported video on September 12 showing a teenager spitting on rotis while preparing them at the eatery had gone viral.



Last week, a juice vendor in Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine to the customers. In June, two men were arrested by police in Noida for allegedly selling juice contaminated with their spits.

“Dhabas, restaurants and food establishments should be thoroughly investigated and police verification of every employee should be done and necessary amendments should also be made in the Food Safety and Standards Act to ensure the purity and sanctity of food items,” PTI quoted Adityanath as saying in a statement.



Adityanath said in recent times, incidents of adulteration of food items like juice, pulses and roti with human waste, and dirty things have been seen in various parts of the country.

"Such incidents are gruesome and have an adverse effect on the health of the common man. Such efforts cannot be accepted at all," he added.

Concrete arrangements are necessary to prevent such incidents in Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that by running a state-wide intensive campaign, verification of all the employees working there including the operators of these food establishments should be done.