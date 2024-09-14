NSA should be used against Ghaziabad vendor who ‘mixed urine in juice’: BJP MLA

BJP leader Nand Kishor Gurjar on Saturday demanded a case under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against a vendor who was allegedly selling fruit juices mixed with urine in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A screengrab from the viral video (Courtesy: x.com/SachinGuptaUP)

“People should not buy edible items from vendors with such a ‘sick mentality.’ Those who can mix urine in juice, can also mix poison,” Gurjar said in a video message, according to PTI.

Gurjar, whose party leads the government in Uttar Pradesh, holds the Loni assembly seat in Ghaziabad. In his video message, he also described the alleged act of mixing juice and urine, as a ‘jihad by Muslims against the Sanatan Dharma to corrupt the Hindu religion.'

Aamir, the 29-year-old vendor, and a boy (15) working at his shop, were arrested for allegedly selling the ‘contaminated’ fruit juice. During his questioning, Aamir told police that as there was no place near his stall to urinate, he was collecting the urine in a plastic bottle.

“He was interrogated about the bottle found at his stall. He could not give a ‘satisfactory reply’. Therefore, we outrightly rejected his response,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ankur Verma, told the media.

Meanwhile, a few members of the Bajrang Dal, gave the ACP a memorandum, objecting to the name of Aamir's shop. The stall was being run as ‘Khushi Juice,’ a Hindu-sounding name, while the accused himself is a Muslim, the Bajrang Dal workers argued.

Vendors must use their real names, the right-wing group demanded, adding that those hiding their real identities wanted to ‘deceive’ the public.

A case has been registered against Aamir under Sections 272 (malignant act to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale) and 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).