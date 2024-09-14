Ghaziabad shop allegedly serves fruit juices mixed with urine, locals thrash workers

A video of locals thrashing two shop workers in Ghaziabad went viral. The incident happened after the shopkeepers were accused of serving fruit juices mixed with urine. The news has left many disgusted and also prompted chatter on social media. The image shows locals thrashing shop workers for allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine. (Screengrab)

“UP: In Ghaziabad, urine was being mixed in juice and given to customers. Police arrested the shop workers (sic). About one litre of urine was recovered from the shop. The public beat up both the accused,” the video was posted with this caption by an X page.

The video features a typical fruit juice shop found throughout Delhi-NCR. It also captures the locals beating the men. Towards the end of the video, one local stops another from beating the worker and pulls him away. An individual is also seen recording the entire incident on mobile.

Take a look at the video here:

A plastic container that contained the urine was found inside the fruit juice shop, reported Free Press journal, citing local reports. Locals claimed that the people in the shop admitted to mixing the body waste matter in juices. Allegedly, they also apologised for their act.

According to the outlet, police also reached the location following the commotion and arrested the two men. The authorities said that further investigation is underway.

In a shocking incident last year, a man had a disgusting surprise after he sipped a milkshake that he had ordered online. “When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip. I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the Grubhub driver was a warm cup of urine,” the man told a news outlet about what happened.

As per reports, the delivery driver relieved himself in a cup on his way to deliver the man’s order. However, when handing over the order, he gave the man the urine-filled cup instead of the milkshake.