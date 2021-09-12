Home / India News / ‘Humbled’: Tech Mahindra MD Gurnani lauds KTR for holding umbrella for him
Telangana cabinet minister KT Rama Rao holds the umbrella over Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani and himself during the pair's recent meeting. (Twitter/CP Gurnani)
Telangana cabinet minister KT Rama Rao holds the umbrella over Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani and himself during the pair's recent meeting. (Twitter/CP Gurnani)
india news

‘Humbled’: Tech Mahindra MD Gurnani lauds KTR for holding umbrella for him

In his reply to CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, Telangana cabinet minister KT Rama Rao said that he has “so much to learn” from the former.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST

In a show of appreciation for humbleness, the managing director and CEO of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani recently took to Twitter to laud Telangana cabinet minister KT Rama Rao.

In a picture that Gurnani shared, Rao was seen holding an umbrella over the former’s head – thereby drawing an applause from the businessman. “It was good catching up with you [KT Rama Rao] and humbled by your thoughtful gesture… It’s not every day that someone of your stature holds the umbrella for me,” Gurnani tweeted along with the picture on Friday.

In reply, Rao said that he has “so much to learn” from Gurnani. “Age, experience and wisdom; so much to learn from you CP. Always lovely meeting you,” Rao wrote on Twitter.

Retweeting the picture shared by Gurnani, Anand Mahindra, chairman and team member of Mahindra Group, hailed the minister’s act as “wonderful.”

“You are setting a phenomenal example. You’re demonstrating that leadership and humility are inseparable,” Mahindra tweeted.

The minister replied to Mahindra as well, thanking him for his “kind words.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kt rama rao tech mahindra
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.