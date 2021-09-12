‘Humbled’: Tech Mahindra MD Gurnani lauds KTR for holding umbrella for him

In a show of appreciation for humbleness, the managing director and CEO of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani recently took to Twitter to laud Telangana cabinet minister KT Rama Rao.

In a picture that Gurnani shared, Rao was seen holding an umbrella over the former’s head – thereby drawing an applause from the businessman. “It was good catching up with you [KT Rama Rao] and humbled by your thoughtful gesture… It’s not every day that someone of your stature holds the umbrella for me,” Gurnani tweeted along with the picture on Friday.

In reply, Rao said that he has “so much to learn” from Gurnani. “Age, experience and wisdom; so much to learn from you CP. Always lovely meeting you,” Rao wrote on Twitter.

Age, experience and wisdom; so much to learn from you CP 😊



— KTR (@KTRTRS) September 10, 2021

Retweeting the picture shared by Gurnani, Anand Mahindra, chairman and team member of Mahindra Group, hailed the minister’s act as “wonderful.”

“You are setting a phenomenal example. You’re demonstrating that leadership and humility are inseparable,” Mahindra tweeted.

The minister replied to Mahindra as well, thanking him for his “kind words.”