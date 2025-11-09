Humiliated by principal over pending fee, student sets himself on fire in UP college

A BA second-year student in Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, set himself on fire and suffered serious injuries inside a classroom on Saturday morning after making allegations of sustained harassment by his college principal over unpaid fees. He said in a note that he was publicly shamed as ₹7,000 was still pending after he managed to pay ₹1,700. Principal allegedly insulted him publicly and said “this college is not a dharamshala”.(Representative image/Pexels)

The student, reported to be in his early 20s and a resident of a nearby village, took the extreme step on the campus of DAV PG Degree College and is admitted to hospital with over 70% burns. He was initially taken to a local health centre, then referred to Meerut, and later moved to a hospital in Delhi due to the nature of his injuries.

He was reportedly refused permission to appear for exams, after which he took the step just before noon on Saturday. Videos circulating on social media showed him engulfed in flames.

What the student said

He had been suffering taunts and abuse for days. His move to set himself ablaze was preceded by a video statement recorded two days before, and a handwritten note, in which he accused the principal, Pradeep Kumar, of "physical assault and public humiliation".

He said the college administration refused to accept his exam form as punishment. He also alleged that the principal insulted him “in front of everyone” and said that “this college is not a dharamshala”. The principal is further accused of “abusing, pulling his hair, and beating him”.

The college admin allegedly called the police, and three cops also "abused and pushed" him out of the campus, he said.

He explicitly stated that if he died by suicide, the responsibility would lie with the principal and three police personnel.

The incident triggered protests outside the college by students and locals demanding action against the administration.

Case against principal

Based on a complaint by his sister, the police in Budhana have registered a case against the principal of DAV College under BNS sections 352 (assault) and 351(3) (threat causing serious harm).

Late Saturday evening, district magistrate Umesh Mishra and the district police chief, SSP Sanjai Kumar Verma, visited the college and ordered a thorough investigation.

Muzaffarnagar SP Sanjai Kumar told The Indian Express that the role of the three police personnel named by the student is also being probed.

