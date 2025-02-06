Last year, when Sindhu K, a chef in Azhikode in Kannur district, was looking to buy a two-wheeler to commute to work, she heard of an offer being available to women through which they could purchase two-wheelers at half its on-road price. The information was relayed through Pushpajan, a member of the local tailors’ welfare board, of which she was also a member, said Sindhu. Hundreds cheated after being promised two-wheelers at half the price in Kerala

“Pushpajan was also the secretary of an organisation called Seed Society. He told me that corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of some big firms were available to them through which they are offering two-wheelers and household appliances like sewing machines, water purifier and laptops at half the price. When I asked around, I found people who have got such appliances at half the price. So, I trusted them and paid ₹60,000 through bank transfer for a TVS Jupiter back in July,” Sindhu told HT.

Sindhu and many others like her were promised the delivery of the two-wheelers within 100 working days. But the promises remained unfulfilled.

On Wednesday, Sindhu was among the thousands who have filed complaints at police stations across various districts of Kerala in what has turned out to be a major scam worth crores of rupees.

Police officials said that over 10 FIRs have been filed across Kannur, Ernakulam and Idukki districts with hundreds of complaints pouring in by the hour from mostly women who are alleged to have been swindled.

The key accused, Ananthu Krishnan (28), was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police from Kochi on January 31 after three cases were registered against him at the station based on several complaints. He is currently in judicial remand and the application to question him in custody will be submitted to the court, an officer said.

Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena told reporters, “We have filed at least 10 cases in the Ernakulam Rural police limits and have arrested the main accused Ananthu Krishnan. He has been booked under sections 316 and 317 of the BNS for cheating and criminal breach of trust. As per the complaints, the victims were promised two-wheelers, laptops and sewing machines at half the price. But after taking the money, the accused has not fulfilled the orders.”

The officer added that police has frozen at least two of his bank accounts having ₹4 crore.

Senior Congress leader Lali Vincent, a legal advisor to Krishnan, has also been named in an FIR in Kannur district.

Vincent told reporters that she did not believe Krishnan has committed a fraud. “He is likely a scapegoat after those who promised to bring him CSR funds backed away. In desperation, he may have done some things,” she said.

An officer on condition of annymity said that Krishnan began a society named Muvattupuzha Socio Economic and Environmental Development Society a few years ago and lured victims by claiming that he had access to the CSR funds of big firms. Such CSR funds would be used in purchasing two-wheelers, laptops and essential household appliances using bulk orders and given to those from marginalised sections at half the price, he said. The officer said that Krishnan either failed to attract such CSR funds or lied about having access to them altogether.

62 seed societies were formed at the local panchayat, block and district levels and promoters appointed to collect money from people in exchange for two-wheelers and other household appliances, the police said. While some of the people got the products as promised, a majority of them were allegedly cheated.

The entire probe is likely to be taken over by the economic offences wing of the Crime Branch as complaints have been filed across the state.

Sindhu, the Kannur-based chef, told HT that she just wants her money to be returned.

“The accused should not go scot-free. The money in his frozen accounts must be distributed among the complainants. I had pawned my gold to pay for the scooter. Now I just want my money back,” she said.