Hunt on for 7 who clubbed Gujarat man to death over love marriage

The Gujarat police have launched a manhunt to nab seven people from Surendranagar district for allegedly clubbing to death a man on a state highway on Saturday, police said.

A video of the incident went viral, purportedly showing the seven men beating the victim with sticks as his wife pleads with them to spare his life.

“Hanif Malek was clubbed to death on a state highway passing through Bajana village in Patdi taluka of Surendranagar district. The incident happened in broad daylight. His wife Samaben was also injured,” said an official with Patdi police.

Police said this is the second death in a feud between two families over a 13-year-old love marriage. Three months ago, Hanif’s son Habib Malek had killed Rahmat Khan, whose son had married Habib’s sister. Habib was arrested for the murder and has been behind bars since then, police said.

The Hanif’s killers have been identified as Salim Malek, Mehboob Malek, Iqbal Malek and four others, who are also seen in the video.

A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against the seven accused, police added.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 23:54 IST