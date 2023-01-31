Home / India News / ‘Hush-hush manner’: Orissa high court orders fresh probe in RTI activist’s death

‘Hush-hush manner’: Orissa high court orders fresh probe in RTI activist’s death

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 07:35 PM IST

Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi told the Odisha Police’s crime branch to investigate the death of RTI activist Ranjan Kumar Das in 2020

Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi said the police have completed the investigation in a hush-hush manner without bringing all angles to the ambit of investigation (File Photo: Orissa high court website)
Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi said the police have completed the investigation in a hush-hush manner without bringing all angles to the ambit of investigation (File Photo: Orissa high court website)
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: The Orissa high court has ordered the crime branch to probe afresh the death of a 35-year-old right to information (RTI) activist who was found dead in February 2020, observing that the initial investigation by the police was completed in a “hush-hush manner”.

Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi ordered the fresh probe on a petition filed by Laxmidhar Das, father of RTI activist Ranjan Kumar Das, who contested the police version that his son died in a road accident. Laxmidhar said his son appeared to have been murdered.

The judge gave the crime branch three months to complete its probe.

“It transpires that the police have not given the proper thought to the video clips and the culprits therein. The police have completed the investigation in a hush-hush manner without bringing all angles to the ambit of investigation. The matter be handed over to the Crime Branch for a de novo inquiry regarding the death of the son of the petitioner. The investigating officer is directed to hand over the charge of the investigation to the Crime Branch forthwith, which is directed to complete the investigation as early as possible, preferably within a period of three months from the date of taking over,” justice Panigrahi said.

Ranjan Kumar Das, an RTI activist known to have filed many information requests that unearthed several irregularities in Kendrapara district, was found dead about 2km from his home on February 1, 2020. His family said Das had injury marks on his face and his motorcycle was found parked in a ditch near the body.

Police officers in Kendrapara who investigated the case said Das appeared to have slipped and fallen into the field and died of injuries that he sustained in the accident.

But the RTI activist’s family said there were gaps in the police version which did not explain how his motorcycle was found parked. RTI activists in Odisha also pointed to the string of requests filed by Das, which they said, was hurting interests of some influential businesses in the region.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out