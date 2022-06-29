‘Hybrid’ terrorist arrested in north Kashmir, weapons seized : Police

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a ‘hybrid’ terrorist in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and seized weapons and material to make bombs, officials said.

Kashmir police in a tweet said that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Mehboob ul Inam, was captured at a check point managed by police along with other security agencies at Papchan.

“Police & Security Forces arrested an LeT hybrid terrorist Mehboob ul Inam, resident of Nadihal at a checkpoint near Papchan Bandipora,” the police said in a tweet.

Hybrid terrorists are those who are not listed with the security forces and are only brought in by terror groups just once or twice to carry out terrorist attacks.

After his interrogation, the forces also seized arms and ammunition including material to make improvised explosive device (IED).

“His disclosure led to recovery of incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 3 AK-rifles, 10 magazines, 380 rounds, 2KGs IED exp substance and a Chinese grenade etc,” the police said in the tweet.

On Tuesday, the Jammu police said that they apprehended two persons Mohd Shabir and Mohd Sadiq, both residents of Draaj, Budhal, who were involved in blast incidents at Kotranka town on March 26 and on April 19.

Police said the persons were working on the directions of their Pakistan-based handlers and five IEDs, five remote control, 19 power source (cell) 10 fuse and other items were recovered upon their disclosure.

On Monday, a terrorist namely Fareed Ahmed , a resident of Koti Doda was arrested by the Doda police along with a chinese pistol, two magazines,14 live cartridges and a mobile phone. He was tasked to target J&K police personnel in Doda district, police said.

On June 24, the police in Kashmir’s Budgam busted the Lashkar’s narco-terror-funding module in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and arrested four people along with five vehicles.

Police said that along with the 53 rashtriya rifles and the 181 battalion, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested four terrorist associates, who were allegedly involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit, LeT, by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit.

“Incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive substance, including three grenades, two AK-magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47, were recovered from their possession,” the police said in a statement.