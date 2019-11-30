Hyd rape-murder: Protesters clash with cops, anger mounts

india

Hyderabad: As anger mounted across the country after the brutal murder of a veterinary doctor, who was also allegedly sexually assaulted, Telangana residents erupted in protest across the capital city.

On Saturday, hundreds of persons protested outside Shadnagar Police station, located on the outskirts of Ranga Reddy district in the city, demanding justice. The charred body of the 26-year-old was found Thursday on the outskirts of Shadnagar, under a culvert just off National Highway 44 in Chattanpally village.

The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by four men, who accosted her near the Shamshabad toll plaza on Wednesday evening, where the victim had parked her scooty. They offered to help her fix her punctured tire, the Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar had said at a press conference on Friday.

Protestors raised slogans, hurled stones and slippers at the police personnel after they were stopped from entering Shadnagar police station, where the accused were kept before they were transported to a central jail. Baton-wielding policemen pushed back the crowd, as protestors demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

“They should be handed out the same treatment what they had done to the victim,” a protestor on Saturday said. “If you cannot do it, hand them over to us,” another protestor said.

Raising slogans like ‘We want justice’, angry residents including women and students squatted in front of the police station in the town, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

“Everybody is shocked by the incident. We are not able to come out of the pain,” Sandhya Rani, an activist, said.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the crime, and were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday. They were shifted from Shadnagar police station to Chanchalguda central jail amid heavy police security.

While students of government schools on Friday had staged a protest in Shamshabad, on Saturday, college students also a staged a protest march in Dilsukha Nagar. The women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party also organised a silent protest in the city.

Protests took place in other parts of the city, including at the landmark monument Charminar, as well as in different cities, including Bhopal, New Delhi and Kolkata. Social media platform Twitter was also a site of much outrage over the crime.

Meanwhile, union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure will be amended to expedite trial in grave criminal offences such as rape and murder. Speaking to reporters after visiting the victim’s family, he said that the Centre is considering a suggestion that the conviction in such cases by trial courts may be challenged only in the Supreme Court.

“The Bureau of Police Research and Development has already prepared draft of amendments in criminal codes,” he said and appealed to people to give suggestions on strengthening provisions relating to the crimes against women.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday assured the family of the victim that “constitutionally and legally” she would do everything to ensure that they got justice soon with the setting up of a fast-track court and the trial being held on a daily basis.

“We will rectify the lapses in the system with regard to women’s safety,” she said.

On Saturday, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad said that three policemen, including a sub inspector of Shamshabad police station, a head constable of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police station were placed under suspension till further orders, ANI reported.

National Commission for Women member Shyamala S Kundar on Saturday had accused the police of apathy in dealing with the family members of the victim when they first approached them for help. The airport police directed the family to Shamshabad police station, which filed a missing person’s report after several hours.

(With Agency inputs)