Hyderabad gangrape: Three minors among five accused identified, one arrested

At least three of the five accused identified in the gangrape of 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad's upscale Banjara Hills locality were minors, police said on Friday, adding one of them were arrested.

West Zone DCP Joel Davis said the survivor could not reveal anything about the culprits, barring one name. “Special teams were immediately formed to nab them. The CCTV footage recovered. We have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim,” Davis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Amid a massive uproar over the gangrape in the tech city, police further said there was no truth to allegation that the home minister's son-in-law was involved in the case.

“Among the five culprits who were identified, three are minors. One accused Saduddin Malik has been arrested. The allegation that the home minister's son-in-law is involved is baseless,” the senior police officer said.

For one juvenile in conflict with law, we could get specific lead. Because of nighttime, we could not apprehend him, I'm hopeful that we will be able to apprehend him tomorrow. He is the son of a VIP: Joel Davis, West Zone DCP pic.twitter.com/stJYe0txZM — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

“There were a lot of allegations in the media on the MLA's son. As per the statement of the victim, CDR analysis and the CCTV footage, he was not among the five. We are still investigating for further evidence,” Davis said.

Davis said investigation had revealed that the arrested accused was involved in supply of explosives that were used in the blast at Nimtita Railway Station on February 17, 2021. “Further investigation in the case continues,” Davis said.

He also said that one of the juveniles was the son of an eminent person, but he could not be apprehended due to legal issues. “For one juvenile in conflict with law, we could get specific lead. Because of nighttime, we could not apprehend him. I'm hopeful that we will be able to apprehend him tomorrow. He is the son of a VIP,” Davis added.

The teenager was gang-raped in a Mercedes Benz car on May 28 after the accused took her to a secluded place in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills locality from a pub, where she attended a party. Police said the matter came to light when a complaint was lodged late on May 31.

Police initially booked the unnamed accused under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 354 (assault or criminal force intended to outrage modesty) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on her father’s complaint.

On Thursday, they changed the first information report (FIR) and added IPC Section 376 (gang rape) after speaking to the girl and on the basis of her medical examination report.

