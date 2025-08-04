Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hyderabad hit by heavy rains, residents battle waterlogging, traffic snarls

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 05:56 pm IST

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to lash Hyderabad city and nearby areas, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Monday evening, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls for the city's residents. According to the IMD, an orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad, with light thunderstorms and moderate rain in the forecast.

An orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad by the IMD, with predictions of light thunderstorms and moderate rain.(X/Hyderabad Traffic Police)
An orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad by the IMD, with predictions of light thunderstorms and moderate rain.(X/Hyderabad Traffic Police)

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in Hyderabad and nearby areas.

Furthermore, the GHMC rainfall forecast indicates that the city is likely to experience an intense spell of rain until 6 PM.

Amid reports on social media of heavy rain, popular local weather analyst Telangana Weatherman had already issued a warning about a dangerous thunderstorm in the city.

“Dear people of Hyderabad, it’s going to be a dangerous thunderstorm for the entire city. I am repeating it again—please stay indoors. Massive cumulonimbus is developing. 50 mm of rainfall is expected in a very short time. Please stay alert,” posted T. Balaji on X.

As the rain continues, Hyderabad Traffic Police have also advised commuters to take alternate routes due to waterlogging.

“Due to heavy #Rain and #waterlogging at Shaikpet Nala flyover, traffic movement is slow. Commuters, please take alternate routes to avoid congestion,” the Traffic Police wrote on X.

According to the local weather department, Telangana is expected to receive rainfall over the next two days.

An alert has already been issued for the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal in the southern state.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Hyderabad hit by heavy rains, residents battle waterlogging, traffic snarls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On