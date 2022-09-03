Owaisi explains why 'National Integration Day' is more apt than 'mere liberation' for Hyderabad struggle
The Centre earlier said it has decided to celebrate 75 years of liberation of Hyderabad from September 17.
Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he had written to Union home minister Amit Shah and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on why the phrase 'National Integration Day' could be more appropriate than ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ that will be celebrated on September 17 in Telangana.
Reading out the contents of the letter to Shah, Owaisi said, "The struggles of the people of erstwhile Hyderabad state against colonialism, feudalism and autocracy are a symbol of national integration rather than merely a case of "liberation" of a piece of land."
The contents of the letter to KCR - expected to be on the same lines as that of Shah's – was not known at the time of filing this report.
The Centre earlier said it has decided to celebrate 75 years of liberation of Hyderabad from September 17. The date assumes significance as it was on September 17 that the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.
Chief ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have been requested to join the inaugural programme in Hyderabad on the day, according to news agencies.
The BJP has been demanding that the Telangana government officially celebrate the day for years now, which the TRS government has said was due to votebank politics and not out of consideration.
BJP president in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar earlier in the day demanded that the state government officially celebrate ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ on September 17.
KCR is not celebrating the day due to fear of AIMIM, Kumar, a Lok Sabha member, was quoted as saying.
