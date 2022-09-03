‘Hyderabad State Liberation’: Centre to commence year-long celebrations on Sept 17

The government has announced a year-long event to mark 75 years of the liberation of Hyderabad state - the former princely state's merger with the rest of India. The event will be inaugurated on September 17 in the presence of home minister Amit Shah - the chief guest for the day - culture minister G Kishan Reddy said Saturday.

"I am happy to inform you that the Government of India, after careful consideration of the various aspects, decided to celebrate 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation. The Government of India has approved year-long commemoration of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' from Sep 17, 2022 to Sep 17, 2023," Reddy wrote to the chief ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, inviting them to the event.

Emphasising the importance of 75th year celebrations, he said it was important to highlight the history of Hyderabad. "The objective is to make the current generation aware of the story of “resistance, valour and sacrifice,” he said. He also requested the three CMs to organise events in their states to observe the inaugural day of commemoration.

"I would also request you to identify events and commemorations throughout the year and share these plans with the Government of India so that a holistic approach can be taken in planning the yearlong commemorations," he wrote.

The State of Hyderabad was under the Nizam's Rule and was annexed into the newly independent republic of India via 'Operation Polo' - a military operation that culminated on September 17, 1948.

