‘Hyderabad State Liberation’: Centre to commence year-long celebrations on Sept 17
The State of Hyderabad was under the Nizam's Rule, annexed into the newly independent republic of India via a military operation that culminated on September 17, 1948.
The government has announced a year-long event to mark 75 years of the liberation of Hyderabad state - the former princely state's merger with the rest of India. The event will be inaugurated on September 17 in the presence of home minister Amit Shah - the chief guest for the day - culture minister G Kishan Reddy said Saturday.
"I am happy to inform you that the Government of India, after careful consideration of the various aspects, decided to celebrate 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation. The Government of India has approved year-long commemoration of 'Hyderabad State Liberation' from Sep 17, 2022 to Sep 17, 2023," Reddy wrote to the chief ministers of Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, inviting them to the event.
Emphasising the importance of 75th year celebrations, he said it was important to highlight the history of Hyderabad. "The objective is to make the current generation aware of the story of “resistance, valour and sacrifice,” he said. He also requested the three CMs to organise events in their states to observe the inaugural day of commemoration.
"I would also request you to identify events and commemorations throughout the year and share these plans with the Government of India so that a holistic approach can be taken in planning the yearlong commemorations," he wrote.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
