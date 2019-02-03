 Hyderabad mayor fined by traffic cops for keeping car in ‘no parking’ zone
Hyderabad mayor fined by traffic cops for keeping car in ‘no parking’ zone

The mayor posted a screenshot of Telangana Police’s e-challan website on Twitter to show that there was no pending challans in his name.

india Updated: Feb 03, 2019 22:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Hyderabad mayor,Hyderabad mayor traffic violation

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was fined by the city traffic police for parking his car in a ‘no parking’ zone.

A resident of the city took a photo of the mayor’s car being parked in a ‘no parking zone’, reportedly on Thursday, and posted it on social media drawing the attention of the traffic police.

Following this, the police issued a challan and Rammohan paid the penalty.

He then posted a screenshot of Telangana Police’s e-challan website on Twitter to show that there was no pending challans in his name.

He also tweeted, “It was not an intentional offence by my driver, It happened when we were on our duty responding to the problems in the city. It isnt a excuse though... Rules are for everyone and we all should abide by them. PS:Not punishing my driver for this offence (sic).” Netizens appreciated the mayor for promptly paying the fine.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 22:05 IST

