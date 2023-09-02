Pakistan national who entered India illegally via Nepal held in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old Pakistani national, who entered India illegally via Kathmandu in Nepal in November 2022, officials familiar with the matter said. The police said a case has been registered in the matter at the Bahadurpura police station. (HT Archives)

Disclosing this to reporters on Friday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Hyderabad (South Zone) P Sai Chaitanya said the accused has been identified as Faiz Mohammed from Swat village in Shangal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

Chaitanya said Faiz had been illegally staying at NM Guda of Kishan Bagh area in Hyderabad without any visa. “The police have seized a passport of Pakistan and other documents from his possession,” he said.

The DCP said Faiz had gone to Saif Zone, Sharjah in UAE in December 2018 and worked at a garments company in the stitching and finishing department. “In 2019, he met Neha Fatima [29] from Asad Baba Nagar colony, Kishanbagh of Hyderabad in Sharjah and helped her get a job at another fashion industry as a tailor,” he said.

A few months later, Faiz and Fatima got married and were blessed with a son. In August 2022, Fatima returned to Hyderabad and was staying at Kishan Bagh. Subsequently, her parents – Zubair Shaik and Afzal Begum, called Faiz and asked him to come to India, assuring that they would manage to get him a local identity to stay in India.

On November 13, 2022, Faiz took a flight from Pakistan to Kathmandu via Dubai and from Kathmandu, he entered into India by road without obtaining a valid visa from the concerned authority. Zubair and Afzal picked him up from Nepal border by managing some locals at the border and brought him to their place.

“Subsequently, the couple took Faiz to Aadhar office at Madhapur and got him enrolled by the name of Mohd Ghouse, claiming him to be their son by submitting fake birth certificate,” Chaitanya said.

However, the police got a tip off from the local residents at Kishan Bagh and took Faiz into custody on Thursday night. “Both Zubair and Afzal are absconding and we have launched a manhunt for them,” the DCP said, adding that a case has been registered in the matter at the Bahadurpura police station.

The police have seized several documents, including his Fairz’s Pakistan passport, Pakistan national identity card, fake birth certificate, copies of the flight tickets from Pakistan to Nepal via Dubai, boarding pass, hotel room receipt at Kathmandu, etc.

