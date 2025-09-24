Punches fly as bouncers, customers clash over bill at Hyderabad pub | Caught on cam

Several people were reportedly injured after a fight broke out over the bill between bouncers and customers at a pub in Hyderabad's Madhapur region, police said. According to the complaint lodged at the Madhapur police station, the complainant said that the pub manager asked the customers to pay their bills, but they refused.(X/@TeluguScribe)

The incident, which took place at 'Mad Club and Kitchen' five days ago, was caught on CCTV and came to light on Tuesday.

At least three bouncers and four customers were seriously injured, and all of them are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, NDTV reported.

According to the police, a verbal spat over the bill broke out between customers and bouncers, which escalated after both sides hurled abuses at each other.

Within minutes, punches were being thrown from both sides.

Visuals from the CCTV footage, which is now going viral on social media, show a crowd of customers and bouncers hitting each other, with some even picking up a rod or a stick to strike at the other. Punches, kicks, and slaps were being thrown around from both sides.

WATCH:

Some customers were seen standing with their shirts torn, as did the bouncers.

One of the customers, in a maroon shirt, was seen repeatedly hitting at a display/board on the wall aggressively.

A complaint in this regard has been lodged with the Madhapur police station in Cyberabad, with the complainant saying that the pub manager asked the customers to pay their bills, but they refused.

Based on the CCTV footage and eyewitness statement, police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Efforts are underway to identify and nab those involved in the brawl.