Hyderabad: Razor blade found in Osmania University dinner curry sparks protest

Students of Osmania University held a protest on Tuesday night after a razor blade was allegedly found in a curry served for dinner at the New Godavari hostel mess, Telangana Today reported. Students protest at Osmania University after a razor blade was found in a curry vessel during dinner. (Screengrab)

Students blocked the university’s main road, holding the curry vessel and plate while chanting slogans against the administration.

They demanded vice chancellor Prof M Kumar address their concerns, as the incident follows previous reports of foreign objects in the food, including worms and glass pieces, the report added.

Protesters claimed that finding a razor blade was not an isolated incident. They alleged that two days ago, worms were found in the cabbage curry served at the mess.

“Previously, a student found glass pieces in the food. Every time we raise the issue, the mess staff assures us it won’t happen again, but the problems keep recurring,” the report quoted Chelimela Druhan, an MA Philosophy student and Osmania University ABVP president, as saying.

He further alleged that the staff members were not working as per the schedule, forcing the students to serve for themselves, particularly during dinner time.

“We are being billed ₹2,500- ₹3,000 per month for substandard food served in the hostel mess. Despite our numerous pleas to the university administration seeking a solution, the issue persists,” he added.

Students also expressed concerns over the ongoing water issues in the hostel, which they said were affecting their health.

“There is no regular water supply to the hostels. Water tankers are being used, but we don’t know the source of the water. Students frequently fall ill. Instead of relying on tankers, we urge the administration to install a borewell,” the students said.

Earlier in February, several students of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Telangana alleged falling ill after consuming food from the college canteen.

The administration had claimed that the students suffered from food poisoning after consuming food from outside the campus, saying only 27 students had fallen ill.