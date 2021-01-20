Hyderabad resident to construct 108-ft Hanuman statue in Ayodhya
A resident of Hyderabad has asked the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for permission to construct a 108-ft statue of the Hindu god Hanuman in Ayodhya.
The statue, Sriniwas from Hyderabad said, will be made with black granite from Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.
The trust has asked Sriniwas to present a 3D design of the statue.
“My trust has prepared a ₹50 crore project to install a 108-ft statue of Lord Hanuman at Ram Janmabhoomi,” Sriniwas said.
He also sought permission from the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for offering prasad to devotees at Ram Janmabhoomi daily.
“I have asked the trust to provide me space for cooking prasad. This will be the same prasad offered to Ram Lalla daily. It will be given to devotees when they leave the Ram Janmabhoomi campus,” Sriniwas said.
