Hyderabad restaurants, eateries to stay open till 1am; liquor shops to shut at 11pm: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Restaurants and eating outlets in Greater Hyderabad will stay open until 1 am, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said in the assembly on Friday. However, liquor shops must close by 11pm. He was replying to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's request to address the issue of police not allowing people to stand outside their homes after 11pm and forcing eateries to close at 11pm. (File)

“Liquor (shops) will close at the same timing. I am against liquor. If liquor shops remain open more, people will drink more. I am officially giving orders. There will be no problem for anyone. I promise, there will be no issues,” he said.

"I held a meeting with police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda on July 24 and 25 and directed them to allow eateries to carry on their business till 1 am under the three commissionerates," he said in Hyderabad assembly during a discussion on sustainable urban development.

Reddy was replying to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's request to address the issue of police not allowing people to stand outside their homes after 11pm and forcing eateries to close at that time, which affects people, especially IT workers, who need access to food at night.

“Akbar saab, the other day complained that the police have been assaulting people post 11 pm across the city and it is troublesome for people,” Reddy said as per LiveMint.

However, the CM emphasised that he does not support promoting alcohol consumption, so wine shops will close according to the rules.

“The govt will also tackle anti-social elements with an iron hand as policing in our govt will not be cosmetic. I want the cooperation of AIMIM's seven MLAs and one MP, and other legislators from the city to maintain law and order. Hyderabad is ours and it is our responsibility to not only protect its heritage and culture developed by the Qutb Shahis, Nizams and successive democratic govts, but also take its brand image to further heights,” he said as per Times of India.

“The 1.5 lakh crore amount is an estimation. The detailed project report (DPR) for Musi development has not been prepared. The govt has invited global tenders to select an international firm of repute to prepare the DPR which will spell out estimated cost,” the CM said.

"We are not going to go the previous BRS govt's way as it did in Kaleshwaram project, which has no DPR till date. Planned development of Hyderabad as part of 2050 mega master plan will be brought out for core urban area within ORR (HYDRA limits), between ORR and RRR (semi-urban) and beyond RRR (rural)," he added.